Ravi Shastri's 'B*lls Of Steel' Remark About Riyan Parag Goes Viral; Check Post

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IPL 2026: Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has sent social media into a frenzy with a blunt tribute to Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Riyan Parag. Following a heart-stopping six-run victory over Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Shastri hailed the young captain's "nerves of steel" in a high-pressure tactical gamble that secured RR's second straight win of IPL 2026.

Defending a massive total of 210, the Royals looked to be in trouble when Gujarat needed just 15 runs from the final 12 balls. However, a last-minute leadership call flipped the script in the 19th over.

Why Parag Switched Archer and Deshpande

The defining moment of the match came just before the penultimate over. Jofra Archer revealed after the game that the original plan was for Tushar Deshpande to bowl the 19th over, leaving Archer for the final six balls.

However, after a quick mid-pitch chat with vice-captain Dhruv Jurel, Parag changed his mind. He decided to use his "nuclear option" early, bringing Archer on for the 19th over to shut down the game. The move worked perfectly as Archer conceded only four runs, leaving Deshpande with 11 to defend in the final over. Deshpande then delivered a series of perfect yorkers to seal the win.

Writing on X (formerly Twitter), Ravi Shastri was clearly impressed by the 24-year-old’s bravery.

"Easily one of the best games in IPL history. Archive this one! Riyan Parag, you have got Balls of steel and a big future ahead, especially in a leadership role. Outstanding temperament. Well played!" Shastri posted.

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Easily one of the best games in @IPL history. Archive this one! @ParagRiyan , you have got Balls of steel and a big future ahead, especially in a leadership role. Outstanding temperament. Well played! IPL Zindabad! @rajasthanroyals #GTvsRR #IPL2026 pic.twitter.com/Zc3mi0blak — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 4, 2026

Dhruv Jurel: The New Number 3 Powerhouse

While Parag’s captaincy is making headlines, his faith in Dhruv Jurel is paying huge dividends. After playing as a lower-order finisher in previous seasons, Jurel has been promoted to Number 3 in IPL 2026.

He repaid that faith on Saturday by smashing a brilliant 75 off 42 balls, including five towering sixes. Parag later admitted that Jurel’s tactical input was just as valuable as his batting.

"I was actually going to switch the order for the final two overs," Parag told reporters. "Credit to Dhruv Jurel for suggesting we go with Jofra for the 19th. He has done the hard job at 6 and 7 for years. Now that he has the opportunity at three, I hope he scores 700 runs and wins us the championship."

Match Summary: RR Move to the Top

Rajasthan Royals: 210/6 (Dhruv Jurel 75, Yashasvi Jaiswal 55)

Gujarat Titans: 204/8 (Sai Sudharsan 73, Ravi Bishnoi 4/41)

Result: RR won by 6 runs.

The win has catapulted Rajasthan Royals to the top of the IPL 2026 points table. With Ravi Bishnoi also picking up a four-wicket haul and becoming the youngest Indian to 200 T20 wickets, the Royals look like the team to beat this season.