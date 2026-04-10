Ravi Bishnoi’s Magical Delivery Bamboozles Virat Kohli - Watch

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) encounter at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on April 10, 2026, witnessed a moment of pure spin-bowling wizardry. Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who has been in sensational form this season, claimed the prized scalp of Virat Kohli, halting a blistering start from the RCB icon.

The "Magical" Delivery

After a rain-delayed start, Virat Kohli came out with intent, racing to 32 runs off just 16 balls, including seven boundaries. However, RR captain Riyan Parag’s decision to introduce Ravi Bishnoi in the fifth over proved to be a masterstroke.

On the fifth ball of the over, Bishnoi delivered a signature "straighter one" that skidded off the surface. Virat Kohli, looking to maintain his aggressive strike rate of 200, missed the line completely.

The ball rattled the stumps, leaving the former India captain stunned as he walked back to the pavilion. Bishnoi’s roar of celebration reflected the magnitude of the wicket, as he successfully broke a dangerous powerplay partnership.

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Ravi Bishnoi gets the big man pic.twitter.com/XUxogzlngN — Nickk Knight (@KnightNick34590) April 10, 2026

Purple Cap Dominance

With this wicket, Ravi Bishnoi further solidified his position as the leader of the IPL 2026 Purple Cap standings. As of April 10, his stats are as follows:

Matches: 3

Wickets: 7

Average: 11.71

Economy: 9.11

Bishnoi currently leads a competitive pack that includes Prasidh Krishna (6 wickets) and teammate Nandre Burger (5 wickets).

Match Context: RCB Struggles in Guwahati

Virat Kohli’s dismissal triggered a significant collapse for Bengaluru. Despite an early reprieve when Riyan Parag dropped him, Kohli could not capitalize on his "life" to play a long innings. Following his exit, RCB’s middle order struggled against the RR pace attack led by Jofra Archer and Brijesh Sharma, slipping to 172/8 in 18.2 overs before further rain interruptions.

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