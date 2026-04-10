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HomeSportsIPLRavi Bishnoi’s Magical Delivery Bamboozles Virat Kohli - Watch

Ravi Bishnoi’s Magical Delivery Bamboozles Virat Kohli - Watch

Bishnoi bowled his trademark quicker, straighter one that hurried off the pitch. Virat Kohli, aiming to keep up his attacking strike rate of 200, misjudged it completely and failed to connect.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 10 Apr 2026 10:23 PM (IST)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) encounter at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on April 10, 2026, witnessed a moment of pure spin-bowling wizardry. Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who has been in sensational form this season, claimed the prized scalp of Virat Kohli, halting a blistering start from the RCB icon.

The "Magical" Delivery

After a rain-delayed start, Virat Kohli came out with intent, racing to 32 runs off just 16 balls, including seven boundaries. However, RR captain Riyan Parag’s decision to introduce Ravi Bishnoi in the fifth over proved to be a masterstroke.

On the fifth ball of the over, Bishnoi delivered a signature "straighter one" that skidded off the surface. Virat Kohli, looking to maintain his aggressive strike rate of 200, missed the line completely.

The ball rattled the stumps, leaving the former India captain stunned as he walked back to the pavilion. Bishnoi’s roar of celebration reflected the magnitude of the wicket, as he successfully broke a dangerous powerplay partnership.

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Purple Cap Dominance

With this wicket, Ravi Bishnoi further solidified his position as the leader of the IPL 2026 Purple Cap standings. As of April 10, his stats are as follows:

Matches: 3

Wickets: 7

Average: 11.71

Economy: 9.11

Bishnoi currently leads a competitive pack that includes Prasidh Krishna (6 wickets) and teammate Nandre Burger (5 wickets).

Match Context: RCB Struggles in Guwahati

Virat Kohli’s dismissal triggered a significant collapse for Bengaluru. Despite an early reprieve when Riyan Parag dropped him, Kohli could not capitalize on his "life" to play a long innings. Following his exit, RCB’s middle order struggled against the RR pace attack led by Jofra Archer and Brijesh Sharma, slipping to 172/8 in 18.2 overs before further rain interruptions.

Also on ABP Live | Ex-India Star's Daughter Wants To Meet Shubman Gill, Gets Lesson In Humility

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who took Virat Kohli's wicket in the RR vs RCB match on April 10, 2026?

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi took the wicket of Virat Kohli with a

How many runs did Virat Kohli score before getting out?

Virat Kohli scored 32 runs off 16 balls, including seven boundaries, before being dismissed.

What position does Ravi Bishnoi hold in the IPL 2026 Purple Cap standings?

As of April 10, Ravi Bishnoi leads the IPL 2026 Purple Cap standings with 7 wickets.

What was the impact of Virat Kohli's dismissal on the RCB team?

Virat Kohli's dismissal triggered a collapse for RCB, with their middle order struggling against the RR pace attack.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 10 Apr 2026 10:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli RCB Vs RR Ravi Bishnoi RCB IPL IPL 2026
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