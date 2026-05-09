Rajasthan Royals are wearing their special all-pink jersey for the 'Pink Promise Match' against Gujarat Titans. This initiative supports women-led empowerment and solar electrification projects in Rajasthan.
IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals To Sport Special Jersey Against Shubman Gill’s GT
Rajasthan Royals will wear their special pink jersey IPL 2026 in a must-win fixture against Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans in Jaipur.
- Royals wear special pink jersey for 'Pink Promise' match.
- Initiative supports women empowerment and solar electrification projects.
- Match crucial for playoff qualification and team standings.
RR vs GT IPL 2026 Special Jersey: Rajasthan Royals are set to once again don their special all-pink jersey when they face Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium today, May 9. While the fixture carries significant playoff implications, it also marks the return of one of the franchise’s most meaningful annual initiatives, the ‘Pink Promise Match’. Now in its third edition, the campaign has evolved into a major social movement for the Royals, combining cricket with community-driven impact across Rajasthan.
RR’s ‘Pink Promise’ Initiative Explained
We're going all Pink tonight for #PinkPromise 💗 pic.twitter.com/uHYmqML3jU— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 9, 2026
Through the Royal Rajasthan Foundation, the franchise continues to focus on women-led empowerment programmes and solar electrification projects in underserved regions of the state.
The campaign revolves around the message, “Aurat Hai Toh Bharat Hai,” with the Royals using the IPL platform to raise awareness and support for long-term social development initiatives. The idea behind the campaign is rooted in the belief that meaningful change begins with empowering women at the grassroots level.
This year’s special jersey has also been designed to reflect that vision. Alongside the signature pink theme, the kit includes solar-inspired detailing, symbolising clean and sustainable energy access for communities across Rajasthan.
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High-Stakes Clash For Rajasthan Royals
Beyond the symbolism, the match also carries major significance in the IPL 2026 playoff race. Rajasthan Royals remain firmly in contention for a top-four finish but cannot afford many slip-ups with the points table tightening.
With pressure mounting from teams below them, RR may need at least three wins from their remaining fixtures to strengthen their qualification hopes.
Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans have the opportunity to leapfrog Rajasthan in the standings with a win in Jaipur, adding further intensity to an already crucial encounter.
As a result, Saturday’s contest promises to be more than just another league-stage clash, blending playoff pressure with a wider social message that the Royals have made central to their identity in recent seasons.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Rajasthan Royals' special jersey initiative this year?
What is the message behind the 'Pink Promise Match'?
The campaign's message is 'Aurat Hai Toh Bharat Hai', emphasizing that meaningful change starts with empowering women at the grassroots level. The Royals use this match to raise awareness for social development.
How does the special jersey represent the initiative?
The special jersey features a pink theme along with solar-inspired detailing. This symbolizes the franchise's commitment to clean and sustainable energy access for communities.
What are the playoff implications of the RR vs GT match?
This match has significant playoff implications for Rajasthan Royals, who need wins to secure a top-four finish. A victory for Gujarat Titans could see them overtake RR in the standings.