IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals To Sport Special Jersey Against Shubman Gill’s GT

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Royals wear special pink jersey for 'Pink Promise' match.

Initiative supports women empowerment and solar electrification projects.

Match crucial for playoff qualification and team standings.

RR vs GT IPL 2026 Special Jersey: Rajasthan Royals are set to once again don their special all-pink jersey when they face Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium today, May 9. While the fixture carries significant playoff implications, it also marks the return of one of the franchise’s most meaningful annual initiatives, the ‘Pink Promise Match’. Now in its third edition, the campaign has evolved into a major social movement for the Royals, combining cricket with community-driven impact across Rajasthan.

RR’s ‘Pink Promise’ Initiative Explained

Through the Royal Rajasthan Foundation, the franchise continues to focus on women-led empowerment programmes and solar electrification projects in underserved regions of the state.

The campaign revolves around the message, “Aurat Hai Toh Bharat Hai,” with the Royals using the IPL platform to raise awareness and support for long-term social development initiatives. The idea behind the campaign is rooted in the belief that meaningful change begins with empowering women at the grassroots level.

This year’s special jersey has also been designed to reflect that vision. Alongside the signature pink theme, the kit includes solar-inspired detailing, symbolising clean and sustainable energy access for communities across Rajasthan.

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High-Stakes Clash For Rajasthan Royals

Beyond the symbolism, the match also carries major significance in the IPL 2026 playoff race. Rajasthan Royals remain firmly in contention for a top-four finish but cannot afford many slip-ups with the points table tightening.

With pressure mounting from teams below them, RR may need at least three wins from their remaining fixtures to strengthen their qualification hopes.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans have the opportunity to leapfrog Rajasthan in the standings with a win in Jaipur, adding further intensity to an already crucial encounter.

As a result, Saturday’s contest promises to be more than just another league-stage clash, blending playoff pressure with a wider social message that the Royals have made central to their identity in recent seasons.