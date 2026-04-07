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HomeSportsIPLRajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Squad: Who Earns The Most?

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Squad: Who Earns The Most?

Here's a look inside Rajasthan Royals’ highest earners this season of the Indian Premier League after an impressive start to the campaign.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 08:59 PM (IST)
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RR IPL 2026 Highest Paid Players: The Rajasthan Royals lifted the IPL trophy in its inaugural season, but the title has eluded them ever since. Despite that, the franchise has consistently assembled a strong mix of proven performers and emerging talent. This season is no different, with the squad featuring key names such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, and teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The Royals have also made an impressive start to IPL 2026, registering back-to-back victories. With their latest fixture delayed due to rain, there’s a pause in the on-field action. In the meantime, here’s a look at the highest-paid players in the RR squad this season.

RR IPL 2026: Highest Paid Player

Opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal is RR's highest paid player. He has spent a couple seasons with the franchsie, and currently is on a Rs 18 crore contract, which is the same as Jasprit Bumrah at Mumbai Indians (MI).

Next up is veteran cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, who was traded in from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the IPL 2026 season. He is on a Rs 14 crore contract with the franchise.

It is worth noting that Dhruv Jurel, as well as Riyan Parag, the captain, are also on Rs 14 crore contracts with RR this season.

IPL 2026: RR Highest Paid Overseas Player

As far as overseas players are concerned, England fast bowler, Jofra Archer is paid the most, thanks to his Rs 12.50 crore contract. He is a key figure in the side, and is given the responsibility of delivering crucial overs.

After him in the order is West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer, with a Rs 11 crore contract. 

Notably, Sam Curran, who was traded in alongside Jadeja in exchange for Sanju Samson, has a Rs 2.40 crore contract. However, he is yet to appear in a game this season.

Also Check: Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 Squad: Top 5 Highest Earning Players

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the highest-paid player for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026?

Yashasvi Jaiswal is the highest-paid player for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026, with an Rs 18 crore contract. This makes him one of the highest-paid players in the league.

Who are the other high-earning Indian players in the RR squad?

Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, and Riyan Parag are also on Rs 14 crore contracts with RR this season. Jadeja was traded in from CSK before the season began.

Who is the highest-paid overseas player for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026?

England fast bowler Jofra Archer is the highest-paid overseas player for RR with a Rs 12.50 crore contract. He is a crucial part of the team's bowling attack.

What is Shimron Hetmyer's contract value for RR in IPL 2026?

Shimron Hetmyer has an Rs 11 crore contract with Rajasthan Royals for the IPL 2026 season. He is a key overseas batsman for the franchise.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Apr 2026 08:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
RR Yashasvi Jaiswal IPL Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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