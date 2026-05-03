Rajasthan Royals Sale In Trouble? Kal Somani Consortium Might Give '$1.63 Billion' Legal Fight

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Competing consortium plans legal challenge to Rajasthan Royals sale.

Kal Somani group disputes deal, citing documentation delays.

Owner's future role and transparency queries fuel dispute.

Litigation possible over Rajasthan Royals franchise ownership.

Rajasthan Royals Takeover: The recent announcement regarding the sale of the Rajasthan Royals may not be the final conclusion to the takeover saga. Indications suggest the deal could enter a period of legal litigation as a competing consortium prepares to challenge the development.

The Kal Somani-led group was reportedly close to acquiring the franchise for $1.63 billion before the current agreement was reached. Sources close to the Arizona-based businessman, who is supported by Walmart’s Rob Walton and the Hamp family, indicate that legal action is imminent.

"We have had calls this morning with legal and PR in the USA. We are deciding on our PR. A legal letter will be sent today," a source within the Somani group told Cricbuzz.

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Dispute Over Exclusivity and Documentation

Multiple factors are cited for the collapse of the negotiations between the Royals and the Somani group. While reports suggest Somani failed to honour a one-month exclusivity payment period, his representatives claim the delay was internal to the franchise.

The US-based consortium alleges that approximately 90 per cent of the required documentation was pending from the Rajasthan Royals management. "They slow-dragged it," the source claimed. "They continued negotiations in good faith until the last second. With the Walton and Hamp families behind him, money was never an issue."

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The Role of Manoj Badale

Disagreements regarding the future role of current lead owner Manoj Badale also appear to have hampered the deal. The US group reportedly opposed Badale’s wish to remain in the new set-up.

In the newly confirmed arrangement with the Mittals and Adar Poonawalla, Badale retains a significant position. An official statement noted: "Mr Badale will continue to support Rajasthan Royals, acting as a bridge between the past and the present, and bringing his deep knowledge and experience of cricket to the franchise."

Potential for Public Litigation

The Somani group is now considering a public fallout as they prepare their legal strategy. They have raised questions regarding the transparency of the franchise’s financial and legal standing.

"We had queries such as whether the BCCI dues were paid. We wanted to know the status of legal cases. There were 100s of such questions," the source added. They further alleged that there was a deliberate delay to facilitate side dealings despite the group being ready to close the sale for ten days.

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