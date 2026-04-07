IPL 2026: Rain Threat For RR vs MI In Guwahati; Pitch Report And Team News

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IPL 2026: RR vs MI- The IPL 2026 season faces its second potential weather interruption as Rajasthan Royals (RR) prepare to host Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. After the Monday night clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings was washed out, all eyes have turned to the Guwahati skies for tonight's high-stakes encounter on Tuesday, 7 April.

For the Rajasthan Royals, a victory is vital. They currently sit third in the points table and could leapfrog to the top spot with a win. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians are in sixth place and looking to find their rhythm after a recent loss to the Delhi Capitals.

Guwahati Weather Forecast: Will Rain Ruin RR vs MI Match?

Fans and players are on edge as local forecasts suggest a significant risk of rain throughout the day.

Afternoon Outlook: AccuWeather has predicted morning showers followed by thunderstorms in the afternoon. There is currently a 75% chance of rain in the city.

Match Hours: While the probability of rain traditionally drops in the evening, a late-night thunderstorm remains a possibility.

The Stakes: A washout would result in shared points, a result RR will want to avoid as they chase the number one seed.

Barsapara Pitch Report

The surface in Guwahati has already shown signs of being a difficult track for batters this season. In the opening match at this venue, Chennai Super Kings were bundled out for just 127 runs.

Seam and Swing: Early moisture and overcast conditions have historically assisted fast bowlers. With rain in the air, pacers like Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult for MI, and Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger for RR, will be eager to exploit the movement.

The Toss Factor: The captain who wins the toss is expected to bowl first. Chasing under the lights is often easier here due to the heavy dew that typically forms in the second innings.

Hardik Pandya Returns for Mumbai Indians

In a major boost for the five-time champions, captain Hardik Pandya is set to return to the playing XI. Pandya missed the previous match against Delhi due to a viral fever but has been cleared to play by bowling coach Paras Mhambrey. His return provides MI with a much-needed balance in both the batting and seam-bowling departments.