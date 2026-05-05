Watch: MI Star Dedicates First IPL Wicket To 'Shree Ram', Surya, Bumrah Left Amazed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Leg-spinner Raghu Sharma celebrated maiden IPL wicket after 15 years.

Sharma displayed a handwritten note thanking Mumbai Indians for opportunity.

Teammates Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav showed joyful, amazed reactions.

This marks a significant breakthrough after extensive domestic struggles.

MI vs LSG Highlights: Raghu Sharma’s emotional celebration has captivated the cricket world after the 33-year-old leg-spinner claimed his maiden IPL wicket following a grueling 15-year wait in domestic cricket. Upon dismissing Akshat Raghuwanshi, the Mumbai Indians debutant pulled a handwritten note from his pocket to share a deeply personal message with the cameras and his teammates.

The Message on the Note

The heartfelt note, which Sharma displayed prominently during his celebration, expressed his gratitude and the immense struggle he endured to reach this moment. The message read:

"Radhe Radhe. A very painful 15 years, by divine mercy of Gurudeva, ended today. Thanks, Mumbai Indians (Blue and Gold), for giving me this opportunity. Ever grateful. Jai Shri Ram."

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#RaghuSharma makes a statement with that wicket 🔥



Years of hard work and belief are finally paying off. 💙🙌🏻#TATAIPL Revenge Week 2026 ➡️ #MIvLSG | LIVE NOW 👉https://t.co/hc4PVkY1Pc pic.twitter.com/QFbQB1OeRg — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 4, 2026

Priceless Reactions from Bumrah and Surya

The moment was made even more special by the reactions of Jasprit Bumrah and stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav. As Sharma unveiled the paper, the two superstars were seen with expressions of genuine amazement and joy, captured in a video that has since gone viral.

Initially looking slightly puzzled by the unexpected prop, both players quickly broke into broad smiles and warm embraces once they realized the significance of the veteran's journey. Their authentic show of respect for a teammate who debuted in 2011 and faced years of injury and rejection highlighted the strong bond within the Mumbai locker room.

A Journey of Pure Resilience

Sharma’s breakthrough is the result of a career spent grinding through the ranks of Punjab and Puducherry, and even traveling to Sri Lanka to maintain his bowling rhythm. After a decade and a half of being overlooked, his figures of 1/36 tonight represent more than just a statistic; they mark the end of one of the longest waits for a breakthrough in the tournament's history.