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HomeSportsIPLWatch: MI Star Dedicates First IPL Wicket To 'Shree Ram', Surya, Bumrah Left Amazed

Watch: MI Star Dedicates First IPL Wicket To 'Shree Ram', Surya, Bumrah Left Amazed

MI vs LSG Highlights: Raghu Sharma marks his first IPL wicket with a moving handwritten note. Read the message and see Bumrah and Surya's reactions during MI vs LSG.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 05 May 2026 09:47 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Leg-spinner Raghu Sharma celebrated maiden IPL wicket after 15 years.
  • Sharma displayed a handwritten note thanking Mumbai Indians for opportunity.
  • Teammates Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav showed joyful, amazed reactions.
  • This marks a significant breakthrough after extensive domestic struggles.

MI vs LSG Highlights: Raghu Sharma’s emotional celebration has captivated the cricket world after the 33-year-old leg-spinner claimed his maiden IPL wicket following a grueling 15-year wait in domestic cricket. Upon dismissing Akshat Raghuwanshi, the Mumbai Indians debutant pulled a handwritten note from his pocket to share a deeply personal message with the cameras and his teammates.

The Message on the Note

The heartfelt note, which Sharma displayed prominently during his celebration, expressed his gratitude and the immense struggle he endured to reach this moment. The message read:

"Radhe Radhe. A very painful 15 years, by divine mercy of Gurudeva, ended today. Thanks, Mumbai Indians (Blue and Gold), for giving me this opportunity. Ever grateful. Jai Shri Ram."

Watch Video

Priceless Reactions from Bumrah and Surya

The moment was made even more special by the reactions of Jasprit Bumrah and stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav. As Sharma unveiled the paper, the two superstars were seen with expressions of genuine amazement and joy, captured in a video that has since gone viral.

Initially looking slightly puzzled by the unexpected prop, both players quickly broke into broad smiles and warm embraces once they realized the significance of the veteran's journey. Their authentic show of respect for a teammate who debuted in 2011 and faced years of injury and rejection highlighted the strong bond within the Mumbai locker room.

A Journey of Pure Resilience

Sharma’s breakthrough is the result of a career spent grinding through the ranks of Punjab and Puducherry, and even traveling to Sri Lanka to maintain his bowling rhythm. After a decade and a half of being overlooked, his figures of 1/36 tonight represent more than just a statistic; they mark the end of one of the longest waits for a breakthrough in the tournament's history.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was special about Raghu Sharma's maiden IPL wicket celebration?

Raghu Sharma pulled out a handwritten note during his celebration to share a personal message after claiming his first IPL wicket. The note expressed his gratitude and acknowledged his 15-year struggle.

What did Raghu Sharma's handwritten note say?

The note read:

How did Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav react to Sharma's celebration?

Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav initially appeared puzzled by the note but quickly showed amazement and joy. They embraced Sharma, showing genuine respect for his long journey and hard work.

How long did Raghu Sharma wait for his maiden IPL wicket?

Raghu Sharma waited 15 years in domestic cricket for his maiden IPL wicket. His journey involved playing for Punjab and Puducherry, and even traveling to Sri Lanka to maintain his bowling.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 May 2026 09:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Raghu Sharma Mumbai Indians MI Vs LSG IPL 2026
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