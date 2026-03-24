R Ashwin Wants Mumbai Indians To Replace Hardik Pandya As IPL Captain

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Hardik Pandya MI Captaincy: Hardik Pandya took over the captaincy of Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) a couple of seasons ago, replacing Rohit Sharma in a decision that initially generated significant debate. Despite guiding the side to the playoffs last season and leading a squad that appears strong on paper, Ravichandran Ashwin wants to see him be replaced. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ash Ki Baat, the veteran spinner suggested that the franchise consider appointing another senior member of the squad as captain, one who has recently enjoyed major success on the international stage.

Ashwin Wants Suryakumar Yadav To Lead MI

R Ashwin has suggested that Suryakumar Yadav should be handed over MI's captaincy.

"Suryakumar Yadav being the captain of the Mumbai Indians is a no-brainer. Usko captaincy dena hi chahiye (He should definitely be the captain). And the fact that it isn't happening, I'm sure, is a bit of a concern,"

Suryakumar Yadav recently led India to the T20 World Cup title, losing just one match in the entire tournament. He is also unbeaten as captain in any T20 bilaterals or tournaments so far with the Men in Blue.

Pandya's Captaincy Credentials Backed

While Ashwin suggested Surya as Pandya's replacement, he did back the latter's captaincy credentials as well.

"We should also look at Hardik's captaincy credentials. Hardik Pandya, as the Gujarat Titans captain, won a title in his first season, and the team was the runner-up in the second. When he came to Mumbai, the expectation was that he would be the captain and continue that trend. However, his first year was spent just dealing with the Rohit Sharma saga,"

"Leaving external issues aside, without any pressure and with the support of the players and management, I still think Hardik can do a fine job. He needs to use this squad that he has in the right way," he added.

Mumbai Indians will begin their IPL 2026 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders (MI) at home, the Wankhede Stadium, on Sunday, March 29.