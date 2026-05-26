‘This Chapter Closes’: Shreyas Iyer’s Emotional PBKS Video Sparks Reactions After IPL 2026 Exit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shreyas Iyer posts emotional video after Punjab Kings' IPL exit.

PBKS missed playoffs narrowly, finishing fifth in standings.

Team held early momentum but lost six consecutive matches.

Shreyas Iyer PBKS Video: Shreyas Iyer shared an emotional video message on social media after Punjab Kings crashed out of IPL 2026 before the playoffs. The PBKS captain posted a montage featuring moments from the team’s campaign along with a heartfelt caption that quickly caught fans’ attention online. Punjab narrowly missed qualification after finishing fifth in the 10-team standings. Their hopes ended when Rajasthan Royals defeated Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in the final league-stage clash. Rajasthan secured the fourth playoff spot with 16 points, while PBKS ended their campaign with 15.

Despite failing to reach the knockouts, Punjab’s season featured several memorable moments, especially during the first half of the tournament when they looked like serious title contenders.

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Shreyas Iyer’s Message Draws Emotional Fan Reactions

After the season ended, Iyer shared a short but emotional note alongside his farewell-style video.

Every run. Every moment. Every fight.

This chapter closes with gratitude and the next one begins with hunger. pic.twitter.com/ZRIS2U30H1 — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) May 26, 2026

The post immediately triggered reactions from fans across social media platform X, with several users backing the skipper and expressing confidence in a stronger comeback next season.

“Shreyas Iyer is built in a different player and one of the unique personalities for the past few decades or even from the beginning of cricket,” one of the comments reads.

“This season may not have ended the way everyone hoped, but you and the team showed tremendous character, fighting spirit, and caliber throughout the journey. Wishing you even more success, strength, and glory for the next season. Bigger comeback loading,” another cricket fan shows his support by stating this.

“Just a Bad Phase..The way you comeback everytime is the Real win! Those who have fallen before and risen again are never scared to begin again...You are that person, Shreyas,” a comment from another profile.

With nearly a year left before the next IPL season, Punjab Kings are expected to regroup and rebuild around their core players as they continue their search for a maiden IPL title.

PBKS Collapse After Dream Start To IPL 2026

Punjab Kings enjoyed a sensational run midway through the season and at one stage sat comfortably at the top of the table. The side registered six consecutive wins and appeared firmly on course for a playoff berth.

However, the momentum completely shifted in the second half of the tournament. The team suffered six straight defeats, which pushed them out of the top four and left them struggling to recover in the closing stages of the league phase.

Although PBKS managed to finish with a victory in their final group-stage fixture, it was not enough to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Shreyas himself also experienced contrasting phases with the bat. The middle-order batter began the campaign strongly and later went through an inconsistent stretch before ending the season on a high. He scored 498 runs in 14 matches, including his maiden IPL century — an unbeaten 101 off 51 balls against Lucknow Super Giants.

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