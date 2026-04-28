Preity Zinta Breaks Silence On Why BCCI Banned PBKS Iconic Silver Jersey | Check Post

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Preity Zinta explained Punjab Kings' silver jersey ban.

BCCI banned reflective silver due to visibility issues.

Teams complained about seeing white ball against silver.

Punjab Kings now use red and gold kit.

The mystery behind the disappearance of one of cricket’s most recognisable kits has been solved by Preity Zinta. The Punjab Kings co-owner revealed that the franchise’s classic red and silver attire was effectively banned following official complaints regarding player safety and ball visibility.

Responding to a fan’s nostalgia during a recent social media interaction, Zinta explained that the shimmering silver fabric interfered with the game’s primary focal point. She noted that opposition teams struggled to track the white ball against the reflective silver background of the Punjab players’ uniforms.

The Sight-Screen Conflict

The revelation came after a supporter urged the franchise to return to the aesthetic of the early IPL years. The fan recalled the iconic moment Adam Gilchrist claimed his only career wicket while sporting the metallic kit, describing it as the "best jersey hands down" in the history of the league.

"Silver got banned by the BCCI cuz teams complained they could not see the white ball against the silver," Zinta clarified on X. She admitted that she shared the fans’ sentiment regarding the striking design, adding a succinct note of personal disappointment: "I miss the silver too!"

Watch Preity Zinta's Reply

Silver got banned by the BCCI cuz teams complained they could not see the white ball against the silver ! I miss the silver too ! — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 27, 2026

A Shift To Tradition

The BCCI maintains strict regulations regarding kit colours to ensure that neither team gains an unfair advantage. Under these guidelines, uniforms must provide sufficient contrast to the ball. The reflective nature of the silver panelling was deemed to act as a moving sight-screen, complicating the task for batsmen and fielders alike.

Punjab Kings eventually transitioned to a more conventional primary red and gold scheme to comply with these broadcasting and safety standards. While the new design is more functional for modern high-definition coverage, it lacks the unique flair of the original kit that defined the team’s identity during the tournament's formative seasons.

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Focus On The 2026 Campaign

Despite the sartorial limitations, the franchise remains focused on breaking their long-standing title drought in IPL 2026. Zinta expressed gratitude for the fans' continued belief and their hopes for a maiden trophy. The team is currently battling for a place in the top four as the league stage approaches its final weeks.

The "Red and Silver" era remains a cherished memory for the Punjab faithful, representing a time of high-octane performances from legends like Gilchrist and Shaun Marsh. While the silver may never return to the pitch, its legacy as a pioneer of bold sporting fashion remains unchallenged in the world’s richest cricket league.

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