Possible Bowler Options For RCB If Yash Dayal Misses IPL 2026

With IPL 2026 just months away, reigning champions RCB could be facing a cause for concern. Their key bowler Yash Dayal has recently seen his bail plea rejected in a case involving allegations of sexual assault of a minor.

While the facts of the matter are yet to be legally established, the development has created uncertainty around his availability.

Dayal was retained by the Bengaluru franchise ahead of the season, but it remains unclear whether he will be able to take part in the tournament next year as the legal process continues.

Finding a suitable replacement for a key left-arm pacer is never an easy task, especially for a franchise like Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), where the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium’s short boundaries demand high-quality death bowling.

Following the news regarding Yash Dayal, RCB management and scouting team will likely be scouring the market for a bowler who can replicate his ability to swing the ball early and maintain composure under pressure in the final overs.

Here is an analysis of the potential replacement options RCB might consider for the IPL 2026 season:

1. T. Natarajan: The Yorker Specialist

If RCB is looking for a specialist who can handle the "death overs" at the Chinnaswamy, T. Natarajan is the premier candidate.

Known for his ability to nail yorkers at will, the left-armer from Tamil Nadu provides a different dimension to any pace attack. While Dayal offered more swing with the new ball, Natarajan offers a higher degree of reliability when the game is on the line. His experience in high-pressure IPL situations makes him a plug-and-play option for Faf du Plessis.

2. Arshdeep Singh: The Elite Alternative

Should the opportunity arise via a trade or a specific auction window, Arshdeep Singh remains the gold standard for Indian left-arm seamers.

Arshdeep possesses the rare combination of Powerplay wicket-taking ability and tactical intelligence at the death. His presence would not only replace Dayal but arguably upgrade the entire bowling unit, providing a world-class partner for the likes of Mohammed Siraj.

3. Khaleel Ahmed: The New-Ball Menace

Khaleel Ahmed has reinvented himself over the last two seasons, showing remarkable control over his lengths.

Much like Yash Dayal, Khaleel excels at moving the ball into the right-handers during the first six overs.

For RCB, maintaining a left-right combination in the opening spell is crucial to disrupting the rhythm of opposition openers. Khaleel’s improved fitness and pace make him a very viable tactical replacement.

RCB’s decision will ultimately depend on whether they want a like-for-like swing bowler or if they want to pivot toward a specialist death bowler. Given the batting-friendly nature of their home ground, a bowler with a high "dot-ball" percentage will likely be the priority.