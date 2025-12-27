Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLPossible Bowler Options For RCB If Yash Dayal Misses IPL 2026

Possible Bowler Options For RCB If Yash Dayal Misses IPL 2026

Dayal was retained by RCB ahead of IPL 2026 season, but it remains unclear whether he will be able to take part in the tournament next year.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 27 Dec 2025 02:09 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

With IPL 2026 just months away, reigning champions RCB could be facing a cause for concern. Their key bowler Yash Dayal has recently seen his bail plea rejected in a case involving allegations of sexual assault of a minor.

While the facts of the matter are yet to be legally established, the development has created uncertainty around his availability.

Dayal was retained by the Bengaluru franchise ahead of the season, but it remains unclear whether he will be able to take part in the tournament next year as the legal process continues.

Finding a suitable replacement for a key left-arm pacer is never an easy task, especially for a franchise like Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), where the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium’s short boundaries demand high-quality death bowling.

Following the news regarding Yash Dayal, RCB management and scouting team will likely be scouring the market for a bowler who can replicate his ability to swing the ball early and maintain composure under pressure in the final overs.

Here is an analysis of the potential replacement options RCB might consider for the IPL 2026 season:

1. T. Natarajan: The Yorker Specialist

If RCB is looking for a specialist who can handle the "death overs" at the Chinnaswamy, T. Natarajan is the premier candidate.

Known for his ability to nail yorkers at will, the left-armer from Tamil Nadu provides a different dimension to any pace attack. While Dayal offered more swing with the new ball, Natarajan offers a higher degree of reliability when the game is on the line. His experience in high-pressure IPL situations makes him a plug-and-play option for Faf du Plessis.

2. Arshdeep Singh: The Elite Alternative

Should the opportunity arise via a trade or a specific auction window, Arshdeep Singh remains the gold standard for Indian left-arm seamers.

Arshdeep possesses the rare combination of Powerplay wicket-taking ability and tactical intelligence at the death. His presence would not only replace Dayal but arguably upgrade the entire bowling unit, providing a world-class partner for the likes of Mohammed Siraj.

3. Khaleel Ahmed: The New-Ball Menace

Khaleel Ahmed has reinvented himself over the last two seasons, showing remarkable control over his lengths.

Much like Yash Dayal, Khaleel excels at moving the ball into the right-handers during the first six overs.

For RCB, maintaining a left-right combination in the opening spell is crucial to disrupting the rhythm of opposition openers. Khaleel’s improved fitness and pace make him a very viable tactical replacement.

RCB’s decision will ultimately depend on whether they want a like-for-like swing bowler or if they want to pivot toward a specialist death bowler. Given the batting-friendly nature of their home ground, a bowler with a high "dot-ball" percentage will likely be the priority.

Published at : 27 Dec 2025 02:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB IPL Yash Dayal IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE Yash Dayal IPL 2026
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
First CWC Meeting After Bihar Poll Defeat: Congress Huddles In Delhi, Action Plan In Focus
First CWC Meeting After Bihar Poll Defeat: Congress Huddles In Delhi, Action Plan In Focus
News
UP SIR List: Nearly 2.9 Crore Voters Likely Removed From Rolls After Revision
UP SIR List: Nearly 2.9 Crore Voters Likely Removed From Rolls After Revision
Celebrities
'Silence Won’t Save You': Kajal Aggarwal Urges Hindus To Speak Up Amid Unrest In Bangladesh
'Silence Won’t Save You': Kajal Aggarwal Urges Hindus To Speak Up Amid Unrest In Bangladesh
Business
Gold Smashes All Records, Hits Rs 1.40 Lakh For The First Time Ever
Gold Smashes All Records, Hits Rs 1.40 Lakh For The First Time Ever
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: JD(U) Sparks Fresh Row Over Rabri Devi’s Govt Bungalow, Demands Digging and Probe
Breaking News: Unnao Rape Case, CBI Moves Supreme Court Against Bail Decision
SIR Revision Ends: UP Voter Revision Sparks Political Row as 2.89 Crore Names Get Deleted
Breaking News: Shocking Attack in Haridwar: Accountability Questions Raised on Uttarakhand Police
Bihar News: Bihar Rohtas Ropeway Collapses Before Trial, RJD Attacks Nitish-BJP Government
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, New Zealand FTA To Face Rough Weather Ahead
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget