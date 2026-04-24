IPL 2026 Points Table After RCB vs GT; Bengaluru Claims 2nd Spot

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom RCB climbs IPL standings after defeating Gujarat Titans.

Gujarat Titans' bowling struggles persist, impacting campaign.

Punjab Kings remain unbeaten, leading the IPL points table.

Race for playoff spots intensifies with teams tied on points.

IPL 2026 Points Table: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have surged back into the top half of the standings following their high-scoring victory over the Gujarat Titans tonight. The win effectively secures their position as primary contenders for the IPL 2026 playoffs, trailing only the unbeaten Punjab Kings.

Gujarat’s inability to defend a total of 205 has left their campaign in a precarious state. While their top order continues to fire, their league-worst bowling economy rate in the final overs remains a significant hurdle as the tournament enters its second half.

Updated IPL 2026 Points Table: Standings After Match 34

1. Punjab Kings (PBKS) Matches: 6 | Won: 5 | Lost: 0 | NR: 1 | Points: 11 | NRR: +1.420

2. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Matches: 7 | Won: 5 | Lost: 2 | NR: 0 | Points: 10 | NRR: +1.101

3. Rajasthan Royals (RR) Matches: 7 | Won: 5 | Lost: 2 | NR: 0 | Points: 10 | NRR: +0.790

4. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Matches: 7 | Won: 4 | Lost: 3 | NR: 0 | Points: 8 | NRR: +0.820

5. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Matches: 7 | Won: 3 | Lost: 4 | NR: 0 | Points: 6 | NRR: +0.118

6. Delhi Capitals (DC) Matches: 6 | Won: 3 | Lost: 3 | NR: 0 | Points: 6 | NRR: -0.130

7. Gujarat Titans (GT) Matches: 7 | Won: 3 | Lost: 4 | NR: 0 | Points: 6 | NRR: -0.790

8. Mumbai Indians (MI) Matches: 7 | Won: 2 | Lost: 5 | NR: 0 | Points: 4 | NRR: -0.736

9. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Matches: 7 | Won: 2 | Lost: 5 | NR: 0 | Points: 4 | NRR: -1.277

10. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Matches: 7 | Won: 1 | Lost: 5 | NR: 1 | Points: 3 | NRR: -0.879

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The Race for the Top Four

The battle for the final two playoff spots has intensified with Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals locked on six points each. Bengaluru’s superior Net Run Rate of +1.101 acts as a significant safety net, placing them well ahead of Rajasthan in the race for a top-two finish.

Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants find themselves in a difficult position, requiring at least five wins from their remaining seven games to stay in contention. The inconsistency of the middle order for both former champions has been the defining factor in their slump to the bottom of the table.

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