Yash Dayal stated that his withdrawal was not a personal decision but was made by higher institutional authorities within the RCB franchise. He believes they consider him an important player.
POCSO-Hit Yash Dayal Contradicts RCB's Explanation For Snub: 'Decision Made By Authority'
Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowler Yash Dayal speaks out, disputing Mo Bobat's claims regarding his absence amid POCSO allegations.
- Yash Dayal disputes RCB's explanation for his season absence.
- Dayal claims authorities, not personal choice, led to his sidelining.
- Communication channels with RCB management remain open and active.
- Bowler faces severe legal allegations including child protection charges.
Exiled fast bowler Yash Dayal has publicly challenged the official institutional explanation provided by Royal Challengers Bengaluru concerning his high-profile absence from the active domestic franchise cricket season. The left-arm seamer is currently navigating exceptionally severe criminal allegations, including a highly sensitive case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
The Conflicting Explanations
The primary corporate hierarchy within the Bengaluru franchise previously informed international media representatives that the leading bowler withdrew from competitive selection due to an isolated private situation. Director of cricket Mo Bobat publicly stated that the extended leave served the mutual interests of the athlete and the club.
However, Dayal explicitly rejected that corporate assessment during an extensive video interview broadcast on the Talk with Manvendra digital channel. The cricketer stated that the executive choice to sideline him originated entirely from higher institutional authorities.
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"Obviously, if you are sitting outside. When I watch them on television, sometimes I just get up. But then it is my team, and they haven't removed me. They kept me on the retain list and didn't get me a replacement. They probably think that I am an important part," Dayal stated during his appearance on the Talk with Manvendra YouTube show. "The other thing is that my opting out of this season wasn't my personal decision. The statement could be controversial, but the decision is always made by the authority. I don't know what was the reason was behind RCB's decision," he added.
No Communication Gap With RCB Management
Despite the highly controversial nature of his enforced competitive exile, the pace bowler maintained that structural ties with the reigning tournament champions remain fully intact. The management chose not to enlist an active replacement asset.
Dayal explained that regular strategic dialogues continue to occur with prominent club officials behind closed doors. He explicitly highlighted consistent technical communication with veteran team mentor Dinesh Karthik across recent weeks.
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"I miss them a lot. I don't know if the team misses me, the fans will say that. I have been in conversations with the management. I have spoken to the director, and with the coach too, and also Dinesh Karthik. We communicate in intervals, and the connection hasn't broken. There is no communication gap. Everything is clear and sorted," the bowler revealed to the Talk with Manvendra show.
Dayal Is Facing Severe Legal Charges
The ongoing sporting exile follows a sequence of extremely damaging legal complaints filed across separate northern jurisdictions over the past twelve months. A formal complaint registered in Ghaziabad alleges serious exploitation under false matrimonial premises.
While the Allahabad High Court granted temporary protection from custodial arrest in that specific matter, a separate minor-related case in Jaipur remains far more legally precarious. The Rajasthan High Court summarily denied bail protection.
The judicial bench emphasised the immense gravity of the child protection allegations filed at the Sanganer Sadar station. The minor complainant alleged repeated physical abuse spanning two years following an initial stadium interaction.
The severe legal developments previously forced regional administrators to bar the bowler from participating in the lucrative Uttar Pradesh regional tournament. The entire cricketing career of the former champion remains under extreme threat.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Yash Dayal withdraw from the domestic franchise cricket season?
What is the nature of the legal allegations against Yash Dayal?
He faces severe criminal allegations, including a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and another complaint alleging exploitation under false matrimonial premises.
Is Yash Dayal still in communication with Royal Challengers Bengaluru?
Yes, Dayal maintains that communication lines with the RCB management, including the director, coach, and Dinesh Karthik, remain operational and clear.
Has Yash Dayal received any legal protection?
The Allahabad High Court granted him temporary protection from custodial arrest in one case, but the Rajasthan High Court denied bail in the child protection case.