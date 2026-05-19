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HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026 Playoffs: Will Rajasthan Royals Be Eliminated If They Lose To LSG? All You Need To Know

IPL 2026 Playoffs: Will Rajasthan Royals Be Eliminated If They Lose To LSG? All You Need To Know

Rajasthan Royals take on Lucknow Super Giants in a must-win IPL 2026 clash in Jaipur as RR attempt to keep their Playoff qualification hopes alive.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 19 May 2026 03:50 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rajasthan Royals must win against Lucknow Super Giants to boost playoff chances.
  • A loss for RR would complicate their playoff hopes significantly.
  • RR's qualification depends on other teams' results and net run rate.

RR IPL 2026 Playoffs Scenario: Rajasthan Royals, inaugural IPL champions, face Lucknow Super Giants tonight, May 19, in what is effectively a must-win encounter for them. After a mixed IPL 2026 campaign, Riyan Parag’s team finds itself in a vulnerable position in the Playoff race. Although Rishabh Pant-led LSG is already eliminated from the tournament, they appear to have gained momentum in recent matches, making them dangerous opponents with nothing to lose.

Naturally, RR supporters will be anxious about the consequences of another defeat, especially after the setback they suffered against Delhi Capitals just days ago.

RR IPL 2026 Playoff Scenario Explained

Rajasthan Royals, as of this writing, have 12 points from 12 matches. They have two more games left to play (including today's match) and need to win both to have the best shot at qualifying. 

If RR loses to LSG, they won't be eliminated immediately from the Playoffs race, but will be in a very complicated situation. The team would only be able to reach a maximum of 14 points then, which can also be matched by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) if they win their respective matches.

In that case, the standings would depend on the Net Run Rate. Not to forget that even Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are also coming in from behind with 11 points in 12 games so far.

Additionally, if Punjab Kings (PBKS) win their last match, they will reach 15 points, which would see them qualify to the knockouts. 

So in short, if RR lose to LSG, they would want CSK, DC, and PBKS to lose as well, and hope that KKR don't win more than one match.

RR vs LSG IPL 2026: Match Time

The RR vs LSG IPL 2026 match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST with the coin toss to be held half-an-hour earlier. 

The two sides will lock horns at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, so Rajasthan is expected to have a bit fo an edge due to home conditions.

Also Check: 6 Wickets In 6 Balls! Unbelievable Cricket Record Still Unmatched Worldwide

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Rajasthan Royals' current IPL 2026 playoff situation?

Rajasthan Royals have 12 points from 12 matches and need to win their remaining two games to have the best chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

What happens if Rajasthan Royals lose to Lucknow Super Giants?

If RR loses, they won't be immediately eliminated but will be in a complicated situation, maxing out at 14 points. Net Run Rate would then be crucial for qualification.

Which other teams could impact Rajasthan Royals' playoff chances?

Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Punjab Kings' results will significantly influence RR's playoff hopes, especially if RR loses their upcoming match.

What time is the RR vs LSG IPL 2026 match?

The RR vs LSG IPL 2026 match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss happening 30 minutes prior.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 May 2026 03:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
RR IPL Playoffs IPL LSG
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