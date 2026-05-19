Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rajasthan Royals must win against Lucknow Super Giants to boost playoff chances.

A loss for RR would complicate their playoff hopes significantly.

RR's qualification depends on other teams' results and net run rate.

RR IPL 2026 Playoffs Scenario: Rajasthan Royals, inaugural IPL champions, face Lucknow Super Giants tonight, May 19, in what is effectively a must-win encounter for them. After a mixed IPL 2026 campaign, Riyan Parag’s team finds itself in a vulnerable position in the Playoff race. Although Rishabh Pant-led LSG is already eliminated from the tournament, they appear to have gained momentum in recent matches, making them dangerous opponents with nothing to lose.

Naturally, RR supporters will be anxious about the consequences of another defeat, especially after the setback they suffered against Delhi Capitals just days ago.

RR IPL 2026 Playoff Scenario Explained

Rajasthan Royals, as of this writing, have 12 points from 12 matches. They have two more games left to play (including today's match) and need to win both to have the best shot at qualifying.

If RR loses to LSG, they won't be eliminated immediately from the Playoffs race, but will be in a very complicated situation. The team would only be able to reach a maximum of 14 points then, which can also be matched by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) if they win their respective matches.

In that case, the standings would depend on the Net Run Rate. Not to forget that even Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are also coming in from behind with 11 points in 12 games so far.

Additionally, if Punjab Kings (PBKS) win their last match, they will reach 15 points, which would see them qualify to the knockouts.

So in short, if RR lose to LSG, they would want CSK, DC, and PBKS to lose as well, and hope that KKR don't win more than one match.

RR vs LSG IPL 2026: Match Time

The RR vs LSG IPL 2026 match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST with the coin toss to be held half-an-hour earlier.

The two sides will lock horns at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, so Rajasthan is expected to have a bit fo an edge due to home conditions.

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