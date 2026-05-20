IPL 2026 Playoffs Race: RR Hold Advantage As CSK, KKR, PBKS & DC Fight For Final Spot

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rajasthan Royals need one win to qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs.

Punjab, KKR remain contenders with potential 15 points.

CSK, Delhi need big wins and favourable outcomes from other matches.

IPL 2026 Playoffs Race: The battle for the last IPL 2026 Playoff spot has entered its most dramatic phase. Three teams have already booked their places in the knockouts, while five franchises remain mathematically alive heading into the final six league-stage matches. Among those teams, Rajasthan Royals currently hold the strongest position after their dominant seven-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants. The chase was powered by another sensational innings from teenage batsman Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who smashed 93 runs featuring 10 sixes and seven boundaries.

Rajasthan Royals Hold Key Advantage

While several teams now depend on multiple results going in their favour, the Royals still control their own destiny heading into the final round.

RR are currently the only side among the remaining contenders that do not need outside help if they win their final league match. Victory would take Rajasthan to 16 points, which should guarantee qualification for the IPL 2026 Playoffs.

However, a defeat would leave them stranded on 14 points and drag Net Run Rate into the equation alongside several rivals.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders remain firmly alive in the race as well. Punjab currently have 13 points from 13 matches and can still finish on 15 if they beat Lucknow in their final fixture.

KKR, on the other hand, still have two matches remaining and can also reach 15 points.

Also Check: Biggest Brain Fade Moment Of IPL 2026 During RR vs LSG - WATCH

CSK And Delhi Need Favourable Results

Chennai Super Kings face a particularly difficult route into the top four. Chennai not only need a convincing win over Gujarat Titans to improve their negative NRR (-0.016), but also require Rajasthan and Punjab to lose their remaining games. Additionally, KKR must drop at least one match.

The situation is even more complicated for Delhi Capitals. DC require a massive win over KKR in their final league game while also hoping CSK and PBKS lose their remaining fixtures.

If that scenario unfolds, Delhi and Rajasthan could both finish on 14 points, making NRR decisive. At present, RR’s NRR (+0.083) remains significantly stronger than Delhi’s (-0.871).

Interestingly, much of the remaining race now indirectly revolves around Mumbai Indians despite their elimination from the tournament.