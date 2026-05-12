IPL 2026 Playoffs Race: Qualification Scenarios For All Teams Before GT vs SRH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom RCB, SRH, GT lead IPL 2026 playoffs race with 14 points.

PBKS faces pressure after four consecutive losses, CSK, RR gaining.

DC's playoff hopes alive with strong finish needed, KKR can surge.

IPL 2026 Playoffs: The race for the IPL 2026 Playoffs is heating up rapidly, with the points table becoming tighter after every result. While a few teams look set for the top four, several others are still clinging to slim qualification hopes as the league stage approaches its business end. Traditionally, 16 points have been considered the safe benchmark for playoff qualification in a 10-team IPL season, but the intense competition this year means that equation could yet change. With multiple franchises still mathematically in contention, the battle for the playoffs remains wide open heading into the final stretch of the tournament.

RCB, SRH, GT Top Contenders

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad currently occupy the top three spots in the IPL 2026 points table. Each has collected 14 points from 11 matches and head into the final stretch of the league stage with momentum firmly on their side.

Traditionally, one more victory from their remaining three fixtures should be enough to secure qualification for the Playoffs. Notably, either GT or SRH will move to that mark tonight when the two sides face off at the Narendra Modi Stadium in a crucial encounter.

PBKS Under Pressure From CSK, RR

Punjab Kings looked like the team to beat earlier in the season after putting together a remarkable six-match winning streak. However, their campaign has suddenly lost momentum at a critical stage of the tournament.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side has now suffered four consecutive defeats, placing significant pressure on the team heading into the final few games.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals remain firmly in contention with 12 points each and the same number of matches left to play. If PBKS continue their losing run while CSK and RR build momentum, the Playoff race could take another dramatic turn in the coming days.

Also Check: Tamim Iqbal Slams Former BCB Administration Over Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup Exclusion

DC's Hopes Hang By A Thread

Delhi Capitals have struggled to fully capitalise on the strength of their squad this season and currently sit on 10 points from 12 matches.

However, their recent victory over PBKS after successfully chasing a 200-plus target has kept their Playoff hopes alive.

If Delhi manage to win all of their remaining fixtures, they will finish on 14 points. While that total may still not guarantee qualification, it could prove enough if other results go in their favour. DC will particularly be hoping teams like Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings drop crucial points during the run-in.

KKR Aim For Final Push

Kolkata Knight Riders endured a difficult start to IPL 2026 but have managed to recover impressively as the season has progressed.

The Ajinkya Rahane-led side currently has 9 points from 10 matches and still has four league fixtures remaining. With more games left than several rivals around them, KKR will believe they still have a realistic opportunity to break into the top four if they can finish strongly.

MI & LSG Eliminated

Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants are the two teams already eliminated from IPL 2026.

Both sides have managed just three wins from 11 matches, meaning they can no longer qualify for the playoffs even mathematically.