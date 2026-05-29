GT vs RR: What Happens If Rain Washes Out IPL Qualifier 2 In Mullanpur?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gujarat advances if washout; heat, not rain, expected.

IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: The race to IPL 2026 final has reached its final stage, with Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals set to battle for the remaining spot in the summit clash. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have already secured qualification for the final, and now all eyes are on the high stakes Qualifier 2 encounter in New Chandigarh.

Rajasthan Royals booked their place in the second qualifier after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator, while Gujarat Titans entered this match after suffering a defeat against RCB in Qualifier 1. With a place in the IPL 2026 final on the line, fans are also closely tracking the weather forecast for Mullanpur ahead of the crucial fixture.

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What If Rain Cancels GT vs RR Qualifier 2?

The IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals is scheduled to take place on Friday, May 29, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, while the toss is set for 7:00 PM IST.

One major talking point ahead of the clash is the possibility of rain interruption. The BCCI has not allocated a reserve day for IPL 2026 playoff matches. However, an additional window of 120 minutes has been kept to complete the game if weather interruptions occur.

If the match is eventually abandoned due to rain and no result is possible, Gujarat Titans will qualify for the IPL 2026 final. This is because the playoff rules state that the team finishing higher in the league-stage points table advances in case of a washout.

Gujarat Titans finished second in the standings with 18 points after winning nine of their 14 league matches. Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, ended the group stage in fourth place with 16 points. Therefore, Gujarat hold the advantage if weather plays spoilsport in Mullanpur.

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Weather Forecast For Mullanpur Before GT vs RR

As of now, there appears to be very little threat of rain during the match in New Chandigarh. Weather reports suggest that conditions are expected to remain mostly dry throughout the evening.

Instead of rain, extreme heat is likely to be the bigger challenge for players. The temperature during match hours could hover around 39 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to remain close to 26 degrees Celsius.

Wind speeds between 15 and 20 km/h are also expected during the evening. Meanwhile, the probability of rainfall currently stands between 5 and 9 percent, which indicates only a slight chance of interruptions.

With both teams eyeing a place in the IPL 2026 final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, fans will hope the weather stays clear for a full contest in Mullanpur.