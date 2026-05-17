IPL 2026 Playoff Scenarios After KKR Beat GT: Updated Points Table Shakes Up Race

IPL 2026 playoff race has been blown entirely wide open following Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) spectacular 29-run win over Gujarat Titans (GT) at Eden Gardens on May 16, 2026.

A breathtaking 35-ball 93 from New Zealand opener Finn Allen, paired with unbeaten half-centuries from teenage sensation Angkrish Raghuvanshi (82*) and Cameron Green (52*), powered KKR to a colossal 247/2. Despite valiant fifties from Shubman Gill (85), Jos Buttler (57), and Sai Sudharsan (53*), GT fell short at 218/4, throwing a massive wrench into the top-four math.

Playoff Scenarios for Key Contenders

1. Kolkata Knight Riders (The Resurgent Challengers)

After starting the season with a miserable five defeats in their first six games, KKR has orchestrated a historic mid-season turnaround to reach 11 points from 12 games. They have repaired their NRR to a manageable -0.038.

KKR has two remaining league matches (against Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals). They must win both to finish on 15 points. 15 points will not guarantee safety if mid-table teams hit 16. KKR needs Punjab Kings (13 points) to drop points in their final fixtures, and requires Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings to fail to cross the 14-point mark.

2. Gujarat Titans (Missed Opportunity)

A win at Eden Gardens would have guaranteed GT an official qualification ticket and put them in pole position for a top-two finish. Instead, they remain stuck on 16 points from 13 matches. Shubman Gill’s men have just one league game remaining, which is a high-profile away fixture against Chennai Super Kings.

While 16 points gives them a very comfortable cushion, their NRR dropped from +0.551 to +0.400 following the 29-run defeat. If they lose to CSK and teams like SRH or RCB win their remaining matches, GT could slip out of the top two, forcing them into the dangerous Eliminator spot rather than Qualifier 1.

3. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Comfortably at Top)

KKR's win over GT is brilliant news for RCB. It ensures that Bengaluru remains isolated at the top of the table with 16 points and a game in hand over GT. Rajat Patidar’s men can lock up the number one seed by winning just one of their remaining fixtures.

Sunday Clash Impact: PBKS vs RCB

The playoff race will shift instantly on May 17 as Punjab Kings host RCB in Dharamshala.

If PBKS (13 points) wins, they will vault into a highly commanding position with 15 points, putting immense pressure back on RR, CSK, and KKR.

If RCB wins, Punjab stays stuck at 13, keeping the door wide open for KKR and the chasing pack.