IPL 2026 Playoffs Race: How Many Points Are Enough To Qualify?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rajasthan Royals, RCB, and Punjab Kings lead early IPL standings.

Teams need about 16 points for playoff qualification consideration.

Past seasons show teams securing 18-20 points for top two spots.

IPL 2026 Playoffs Qualification: The latest season of the Indian Premier League is beginning to take shape, with the points table seeing constant shifts after every round of matches. Teams like Rajasthan Royals (RR), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and Punjab Kings (PBKS) have emerged as early frontrunners with solid and consistent performances. It is worth noting that Punjab, led by Shreyas Iyer, remain unbeaten (the only team with this record in the league this year so far), but they sit slightly behind in the standings compared to Rajasthan and Bengaluru.

Current Standings & Early Leaders

As things stand, RCB and RR have collected 8 points each from their five matches. PBKS, despite not losing a game yet, have 7 points from four outings (1 point from a washed-out game) are third. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) sit fourth at the moment with 4 points.

The mid-table remains tightly packed, with Delhi Capitals (DC), Gujarat Titans (GT), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all showing mixed form. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians (MI), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have struggled to gain momentum in the early phase.

How Many Points Ensure Qualification?

Each franchise plays 14 matches during the league stage, which means a maximum of 28 points are up for grabs. Historically, getting to 16 points is considered safe for qualification to the Playoffs.

Sides that reach the 18 to 20-point mark usually secure a top-two finish, offering them an extra opportunity to reach the final. However, teams finishing on 14 points often find themselves dependent on Net Run Rate (NRR) and the outcomes of other fixtures to stay alive in the competition.

Looking back at last season offers valuable perspective. Both PBKS and RCB finished in the top two with 19 points each. GT followed with 18 points, while MI clinched the final playoff spot with 16.

This pattern once again highlighted that falling short of the 16-point mark leaves little room for error, making qualification scenarios increasingly complex.

What It Means For IPL 2026 Teams

With nine matches still remaining for most teams, the equation is straightforward for current leaders. If RR and RCB manage to secure four more wins, they will likely move very close to sealing their Playoff spots.

For others, consistency from this stage onward will be critical. As the tournament progresses, every point, and NRR, will play a decisive role in determining which four teams advance.