Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals are early frontrunners with eight points each. Punjab Kings are also performing well, remaining unbeaten.
IPL 2026 Playoffs Race: How Many Points Are Enough To Qualify?
IPL 2026 Playoffs are still quite far away, but the race for qualification already seems to be heating up with tight competition between most sides.
- Rajasthan Royals, RCB, and Punjab Kings lead early IPL standings.
- Teams need about 16 points for playoff qualification consideration.
- Past seasons show teams securing 18-20 points for top two spots.
IPL 2026 Playoffs Qualification: The latest season of the Indian Premier League is beginning to take shape, with the points table seeing constant shifts after every round of matches. Teams like Rajasthan Royals (RR), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and Punjab Kings (PBKS) have emerged as early frontrunners with solid and consistent performances. It is worth noting that Punjab, led by Shreyas Iyer, remain unbeaten (the only team with this record in the league this year so far), but they sit slightly behind in the standings compared to Rajasthan and Bengaluru.
Current Standings & Early Leaders
As things stand, RCB and RR have collected 8 points each from their five matches. PBKS, despite not losing a game yet, have 7 points from four outings (1 point from a washed-out game) are third. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) sit fourth at the moment with 4 points.
The mid-table remains tightly packed, with Delhi Capitals (DC), Gujarat Titans (GT), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all showing mixed form. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians (MI), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have struggled to gain momentum in the early phase.
How Many Points Ensure Qualification?
Each franchise plays 14 matches during the league stage, which means a maximum of 28 points are up for grabs. Historically, getting to 16 points is considered safe for qualification to the Playoffs.
Sides that reach the 18 to 20-point mark usually secure a top-two finish, offering them an extra opportunity to reach the final. However, teams finishing on 14 points often find themselves dependent on Net Run Rate (NRR) and the outcomes of other fixtures to stay alive in the competition.
Looking back at last season offers valuable perspective. Both PBKS and RCB finished in the top two with 19 points each. GT followed with 18 points, while MI clinched the final playoff spot with 16.
This pattern once again highlighted that falling short of the 16-point mark leaves little room for error, making qualification scenarios increasingly complex.
What It Means For IPL 2026 Teams
With nine matches still remaining for most teams, the equation is straightforward for current leaders. If RR and RCB manage to secure four more wins, they will likely move very close to sealing their Playoff spots.
For others, consistency from this stage onward will be critical. As the tournament progresses, every point, and NRR, will play a decisive role in determining which four teams advance.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Which teams are currently leading in the IPL 2026 season?
How many points are generally needed to qualify for the IPL playoffs?
Historically, teams aim for at least 16 points to feel confident about making the playoffs. Reaching 18-20 points usually secures a top-two finish.
Which teams have struggled to gain momentum in the early IPL 2026 phase?
Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, and Kolkata Knight Riders have found it difficult to build momentum so far in the season.
What is the significance of reaching 16 points in the IPL league stage?
Falling short of 16 points often means teams depend on net run rate and other results to qualify. Teams with 16 points have a better chance of making the playoffs.