IPL 2026 Playoff Race Explained: Who’s In, Who’s Hanging On, & Who’s Almost Out?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PBKS, RCB, and SRH are strong contenders for playoff spots.

RR, GT, CSK's playoff hopes depend on more wins.

KKR, DC, MI, and LSG are nearing playoff elimination.

IPL 2026 Playoffs Race: The race for the IPL 2026 Playoffs is entering its decisive phase, with every match now carrying massive implications for the points table. While a few teams have nearly secured their spots in the top four, others are fighting to stay alive in an increasingly crowded qualification battle. Historically, 16 points has been considered the safe mark. Teams reaching eight wins usually qualify comfortably, although Net Run Rate (NRR) often becomes the deciding factor when multiple sides finish on the same tally. This season appears no different, with momentum and timing likely to shape the final standings.

PBKS, RCB & SRH Firmly In Control

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have been among the standout teams of IPL 2026. Led by Shreyas Iyer, PBKS stormed through the first half of the season with a seven-match winning streak and now look all but certain to qualify. Two wins from their remaining four games should comfortably take them past 16 points.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are also in a commanding position. With six wins already on the board and a strong NRR of +1.420, RCB need just two more victories from four matches to strengthen their Playoff push. Their recent form has also made them serious contenders for a top-two finish.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have scripted one of the season’s best recoveries. After losing three of their opening four matches, the Pat Cummins-led side responded with five straight wins, had a setback against KKR, but got back on track against Punjab. Another victory could be enough to all but confirm qualification.

RR, GT & CSK Still In The Hunt

Rajasthan Royals (RR) remain in contention but have little room for error after playing an extra match compared to some rivals. Three wins from their remaining fixtures may be necessary to secure a Playoff spot.

Gujarat Titans (GT) have revived their campaign with consecutive wins, but their negative NRR remains a concern. Reaching 16 points will likely require at least two more victories and convincing performances.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are still mathematically alive. However, they may need to win three of their final four league matches to stay firmly in the Playoff conversation.

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KKR, DC, MI & LSG Face Elimination Threat

Delhi Capitals (DC) now find themselves in a desperate situation after a damaging defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Their qualification hopes likely depend on winning every remaining game and hoping other results fall into place.

For Kolkata, the equation is equally challenging. With only four wins so far, KKR may need to win all remaining fixtures to keep their campaign alive.

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) appear to be on the verge of elimination. Despite boasting strong squads on paper, both teams have struggled for consistency. With only three wins in 10 games, their maximum possible tally is 14 points, which may not be enough in such a competitive season.