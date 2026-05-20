Phil Salt is expected to return to India later this week, providing a boost ahead of the knockout stages. His return comes after a month-long absence due to injury.
Phil Salt Set To Return To India Later This Week, Will Join RCB Camp After Finger Injury
England opening batsman Phil Salt is preparing to rejoin the Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad this week after spending a month on the sidelines recovering from a fractured finger.
- Phil Salt returns to India this week, boosting RCB's playoff chances.
- Salt's finger injury sidelined him; team qualified without him.
- Bethell struggled as opener; Iyer's form adds selection pressure.
- Patidar returns as captain, creating tough lineup decisions.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to receive a massive boost ahead of the knockout stages as explosive opening batsman Phil Salt prepares to return to India later this week. The England international has spent the last month on the sidelines after sustaining a serious finger injury during a frustrating defeat against Delhi Capitals in the tournament cycle.
Navigating A Lengthy Rehabilitation Period
The dynamic top-order asset damaged a finger on his left hand whilst diving to prevent a boundary during the competitive mid-April encounter.
Following initial medical assessments, Salt flew back to the United Kingdom to spend time with his young family whilst allowing the localized bone fracture to heal completely.
In his extended absence, the franchise successfully secured their official qualification berth for the upcoming post-season matches through a sequence of highly consistent group victories.
ALSO READ | WATCH: Rishabh Pant's Bizarre Behaviour At Toss; Dodges Question On Missing Mohammed Shami
Evaluating Cautious Return Timelines
The management group remains extremely well-positioned to claim a spot in the prestigious first qualifier match scheduled for next Tuesday in Dharamsala.
It remains highly uncertain whether the aggressive wicketkeeper-batsman will feature during the final group assignment against Sunrisers Hyderabad under the southern floodlights this Friday evening.
The coaching staff will likely avoid rushing their premier overseas asset back into the active starting lineup to mitigate any risk of aggravating the injury.
ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Reported As Highest Grossing Player In IPL History At Rs 230 Crore - Check Dhoni, Rohit's Numbers
Top Order Deputies Struggle For Impact
Salt's international teammate Jacob Bethell has filled the opening vacancy alongside veteran batsman Virat Kohli over the course of the previous month.
The young replacement has struggled significantly to find consistent rhythm against the new ball, aggregating a modest 96 runs across his seven batting appearances.
Bethell's position in the starting eleven faces immediate pressure following an unbeaten half-century from domestic middle-order option Venkatesh Iyer during the previous match.
Selection Dilemmas Intensify For Management
Iyer entered the active squad as a late replacement for regular captain Rajat Patidar, who sat out the previous away assignment due to strict medical protocols.
The franchise leader suffered a heavy blow to his helmet from an express bouncer delivered by Kolkata Knight Riders seamer Kartik Tyagi last week.
Stand-in captain Jitesh Sharma confirmed that Patidar has recovered well and will reassume his leadership duties on Friday, leaving selectors with highly complex choices.
Before You Go
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Frequently Asked Questions
When is Phil Salt expected to return for Royal Challengers Bengaluru?
What injury did Phil Salt sustain and how did it happen?
Phil Salt sustained a serious finger injury on his left hand while diving to prevent a boundary during a match against Delhi Capitals. This injury required him to return to the UK for rehabilitation.
Will Phil Salt play in the final group match against Sunrisers Hyderabad?
It is highly uncertain whether Phil Salt will feature in the final group match. Management may avoid rushing him back to prevent re-aggravating his injury.
Who has been filling in for Phil Salt at the opening position?
Jacob Bethell, Phil Salt's international teammate, has been opening the batting alongside Virat Kohli. However, Bethell has struggled to find consistent form.
Will Rajat Patidar play in the next match?
Yes, Rajat Patidar has recovered from his head injury and will reassume his leadership duties in the upcoming match. This creates selection dilemmas for the management.