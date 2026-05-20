Phil Salt Set To Return To India Later This Week, Will Join RCB Camp After Finger Injury

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Phil Salt returns to India this week, boosting RCB's playoff chances.

Salt's finger injury sidelined him; team qualified without him.

Bethell struggled as opener; Iyer's form adds selection pressure.

Patidar returns as captain, creating tough lineup decisions.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to receive a massive boost ahead of the knockout stages as explosive opening batsman Phil Salt prepares to return to India later this week. The England international has spent the last month on the sidelines after sustaining a serious finger injury during a frustrating defeat against Delhi Capitals in the tournament cycle.

Navigating A Lengthy Rehabilitation Period

The dynamic top-order asset damaged a finger on his left hand whilst diving to prevent a boundary during the competitive mid-April encounter.

Following initial medical assessments, Salt flew back to the United Kingdom to spend time with his young family whilst allowing the localized bone fracture to heal completely.

In his extended absence, the franchise successfully secured their official qualification berth for the upcoming post-season matches through a sequence of highly consistent group victories.

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Evaluating Cautious Return Timelines

The management group remains extremely well-positioned to claim a spot in the prestigious first qualifier match scheduled for next Tuesday in Dharamsala.

It remains highly uncertain whether the aggressive wicketkeeper-batsman will feature during the final group assignment against Sunrisers Hyderabad under the southern floodlights this Friday evening.

The coaching staff will likely avoid rushing their premier overseas asset back into the active starting lineup to mitigate any risk of aggravating the injury.

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Top Order Deputies Struggle For Impact

Salt's international teammate Jacob Bethell has filled the opening vacancy alongside veteran batsman Virat Kohli over the course of the previous month.

The young replacement has struggled significantly to find consistent rhythm against the new ball, aggregating a modest 96 runs across his seven batting appearances.

Bethell's position in the starting eleven faces immediate pressure following an unbeaten half-century from domestic middle-order option Venkatesh Iyer during the previous match.

Selection Dilemmas Intensify For Management

Iyer entered the active squad as a late replacement for regular captain Rajat Patidar, who sat out the previous away assignment due to strict medical protocols.

The franchise leader suffered a heavy blow to his helmet from an express bouncer delivered by Kolkata Knight Riders seamer Kartik Tyagi last week.

Stand-in captain Jitesh Sharma confirmed that Patidar has recovered well and will reassume his leadership duties on Friday, leaving selectors with highly complex choices.