WATCH: Phil Salt’s Controversial Catch To Dismiss Klaasen In RCB vs SRH Match

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IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH - The IPL 2026 season opener between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has already delivered its first major talking point. A contentious boundary catch by Phil Salt to dismiss a well-set Heinrich Klaasen has sparked a massive debate online, with fans and experts questioning the third umpire's decision during a crucial phase of the match.

How Things Went Before The Catch

After Jacob Duffy left the Sunrisers reeling at 29/3, interim captain Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen stitched together a vital 97-run partnership. The duo had stabilized the innings, taking the score to 126/3 after 13 overs. With Klaasen looking ready to explode and 200 appearing well within reach, RCB captain Rajat Patidar turned to Romario Shepherd.

On the first ball of the 14th over, Klaasen pulled a short delivery toward deep midwicket. Phil Salt sprinted to his left and completed the catch, but the celebration was immediately met with skepticism as Salt tumbled near the boundary cushions.

Watch Video

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Nah… it’s Phil Salt flying! 🦅



A one-handed screamer at the boundary to send the captain back - absolute madness 😮‍💨🔥



Screen badi, awaazein badi. Apne smart TV ke JioHotstar app pe dekhiye Champions waali commentary LIVE💥#TATAIPL 2026 | #RCBvSRH… pic.twitter.com/oKmayJdODT — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 28, 2026

Did the Cushion Move? The Boundary Controversy Explained

The replays provided by the broadcaster became the center of the storm. While Salt appeared to have the ball under control, his feet were dangerously close to the foam triangles. Third umpire Rohan Pandit reviewed the footage several times, but the absence of a definitive, zoomed-in angle of Salt's heels left many unconvinced.

A Disappearing Shadow

The primary point of contention centered on the split second when Salt’s foot moved over the edge of the field. A brief loss of the shadow beneath his boot suggested his heel may have clipped the padding. Former England captain Michael Vaughan was among the most vocal critics, pointing out that the boundary cushion appeared to shift slightly as Salt made contact with the turf.

Despite the visual ambiguity and the lack of a clear "gap" between the shoe and the foam, the third umpire deemed the evidence inconclusive to overturn the on-field soft signal.

The Aftermath for SRH

The dismissal proved to be the definitive turning point for the Sunrisers. With their primary finisher back in the dugout, the momentum shifted back to Bengaluru almost instantly.

The Collapse: SRH struggled to regroup, losing two additional wickets in the following 12 deliveries.

The Scoreboard: What looked like a certain 200-plus total began to slip away as the lower order struggled against Romario Shepherd’s newfound rhythm.

The Impact: The 97-run stand between Kishan and Klaasen was the engine of the innings; once it was dismantled, RCB’s bowlers tightened the screws to take control of the season opener.

While the record books will show a successful catch for Phil Salt, the debate over the "shadow" and the cushion movement is set to dominate the post-match analysis of this IPL 2026 curtain-raiser.