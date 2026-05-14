During the final delivery of the first half, a DRS review overturned an 'out' decision, but Punjab was denied a legitimate run because the ball was ruled dead.
'Change ASAP': Ashwin Furiously Calls For Change Of Rule After Final Ball Drama Cost PBKS
India veteran Ravichandran Ashwin has called for an immediate change to the Decision Review System rules following a contentious final ball during the IPL clash in Dharamsala.
- Ashwin demands rule change after denied run in IPL.
- DRS reversal logic questioned in Punjab Kings innings.
- IPL should adopt own rules, says veteran spinner.
- Punjab Kings posted 200 for 8 despite controversy.
The veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has expressed significant frustration regarding the current Decision Review System protocols following a controversial finish to the Punjab Kings innings in Dharamsala. During the final delivery of the first half, a corrected umpiring decision failed to grant the home side a legitimate run, prompting the off-spinner to demand immediate legislative reform from authorities.
A Contentious Final Delivery
The incident occurred when Jasprit Bumrah struck batsman Vishnu Vinod on the pads. Although the on-field umpire initially ruled the batsman out, a subsequent review successfully overturned the decision.
However, because the ball was technically ruled dead upon the original signal, Punjab were denied a leg-bye. Ashwin took to social media to highlight this perceived flaw in the regulations.
WATCH POST
The wrong decision has cost Punjab a run, this rule needs to change ASAP!— Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) May 14, 2026
Just like how the “IMPACT SUB” is an IPL rule, the DRS reversal should also be brought into the IPL even if the ICC delays it for some reason. #MIVPBKS #IPL
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Demands For Urgent Change
Ashwin argued that the IPL should introduce its own specific rules to rectify this issue. He suggested that "the DRS reversal should also be brought into the IPL" immediately.
The spinner noted that the league has already implemented unique variations such as the Impact Sub. He believes the tournament should act even if the ICC remains hesitant to intervene.
Punjab Kings Secure Competitive Total
Despite the officiating drama, the hosts managed to post a total of 200 for 8. Prabhsimran Singh provided the initial momentum with a brisk half-century during the early overs.
The innings faltered when Shardul Thakur claimed four wickets to disrupt the middle order. However, a late counterattack led by Azmatullah Omarzai ensured a fighting score for the home side.
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The Implications Of Officiating
Ashwin remains adamant that the "wrong decision has cost Punjab a run" in a tight contest. His comments have reignited the debate regarding technology and the spirit of cricket.
As the match progresses, the missing run could prove vital in the final standings. The focus now turns to how the Mumbai batsmen will handle a challenging chase tonight.
Before You Go
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Frequently Asked Questions
What controversial incident prompted Ravichandran Ashwin's criticism of the DRS?
What change does Ravichandran Ashwin want to see in the DRS?
Ashwin believes the IPL should immediately adopt DRS reversals, even if the ICC delays implementing such a rule, similar to the Impact Sub.
Why was Punjab denied a run on the final delivery?
Although a review overturned the batsman being out, the ball was considered dead upon the initial umpire's signal, preventing the leg-bye from being awarded.
What was Punjab Kings' final score in the match?
Despite the officiating controversy, Punjab Kings managed to post a total of 200 for 8.