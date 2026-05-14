Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ashwin demands rule change after denied run in IPL.

DRS reversal logic questioned in Punjab Kings innings.

IPL should adopt own rules, says veteran spinner.

Punjab Kings posted 200 for 8 despite controversy.

The veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has expressed significant frustration regarding the current Decision Review System protocols following a controversial finish to the Punjab Kings innings in Dharamsala. During the final delivery of the first half, a corrected umpiring decision failed to grant the home side a legitimate run, prompting the off-spinner to demand immediate legislative reform from authorities.

A Contentious Final Delivery

The incident occurred when Jasprit Bumrah struck batsman Vishnu Vinod on the pads. Although the on-field umpire initially ruled the batsman out, a subsequent review successfully overturned the decision.

However, because the ball was technically ruled dead upon the original signal, Punjab were denied a leg-bye. Ashwin took to social media to highlight this perceived flaw in the regulations.

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The wrong decision has cost Punjab a run, this rule needs to change ASAP!



Just like how the “IMPACT SUB” is an IPL rule, the DRS reversal should also be brought into the IPL even if the ICC delays it for some reason. #MIVPBKS #IPL — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) May 14, 2026

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Demands For Urgent Change

Ashwin argued that the IPL should introduce its own specific rules to rectify this issue. He suggested that "the DRS reversal should also be brought into the IPL" immediately.

The spinner noted that the league has already implemented unique variations such as the Impact Sub. He believes the tournament should act even if the ICC remains hesitant to intervene.

Punjab Kings Secure Competitive Total

Despite the officiating drama, the hosts managed to post a total of 200 for 8. Prabhsimran Singh provided the initial momentum with a brisk half-century during the early overs.

The innings faltered when Shardul Thakur claimed four wickets to disrupt the middle order. However, a late counterattack led by Azmatullah Omarzai ensured a fighting score for the home side.

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The Implications Of Officiating

Ashwin remains adamant that the "wrong decision has cost Punjab a run" in a tight contest. His comments have reignited the debate regarding technology and the spirit of cricket.

As the match progresses, the missing run could prove vital in the final standings. The focus now turns to how the Mumbai batsmen will handle a challenging chase tonight.