IPL 2026 PBKS vs LSG: Toss Result & Playing 11 Updates

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Punjab Kings, the only undefeated team, face Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026.

Both teams have won three matches each in their brief IPL history.

PBKS vs LSG IPL 2026: It is now time for Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings (PBKS), the only undefeated team in IPL 2026, to face off against Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). This will be the first time these two sides meet this season as one looks to keep riding the winning momentum, while the other seeks a change in fortune. They have only met on a handful of occassions in the tournament historically, given that Lucknow only debuted in 2022, but this rivalry is evenly matched as far as results are concerned.

PBKS vs LSG IPL 2026: Toss Result & Playing 11s

Coin toss for the PBKS vs LSG IPL 2026 clash has been conducted, with Rishabh Pant, Lucknow's captain, winning and electing to bowl first.

This will be the first time that PBKS bat first this season. With that said, here's a look at the two teams' playing 11s:

Punjab Kings - Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Lucknow Super Giants - Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (WK/C), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Mohsin Khan

PBKS vs LSG: IPL Head-To-Head Record

PBKS and LSG have met just 6 times in IPL history so far, with both sides having won three matches each.

In their last five encounters, however, it is Punjab that has held the upper hand with three wins, as compared to Lucknow's two victories, the latest of which came back in 2024.

As far as this season is concerned, PBKS seem to be the favourites heading into this fixture, as they are unbeaten, and all players look to be in form.

LSG, on the other hand, aren't short on talent, but the unit is yet to click, as they have managed just two wins from their five matches this year as of this writing.