PBKS vs LSG Highlights: Punjab Kings Run Riot Against Lucknow, Extend Unstoppable Winning Run

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Punjab Kings posted 254/7 powered by Arya and Connolly's 182-run partnership.

Priyansh Arya smashed 93 off 37 balls, Cooper Connolly added 87.

Lucknow Super Giants reached 102/1 in 10 overs, but finished at 200/5.

PBKS vs LSG IPL 2026: Punjab Kings (PBKS) have won yet again in IPL 2026, this time against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), extending their remarkable winning streak. Playing at home, the New PCA Stadium, the Shreyas Iyer-led side was tasked to bat first, for the first time this season, and despite losing an opener cheaply, the top-order continued firing on all cylinders as Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly made a mockery of the visiting bowling department, soaring to a mammoth total in the first innings that Lucknow would fail to chase down.

Explosive PBKS Blow LSG Away

PBKS piled up a massive 254/7, powered by a sensational knock from Priyansh Arya. The 24-year-old dazzled with a blistering 93 off just 37 deliveries, falling agonizingly short of a deserved century after a breathtaking display of clean hitting.

Arya found a perfect partner in Australia’s rising talent Cooper Connolly, who played an equally impressive hand with 87 off 45 balls. Together, the duo stitched a remarkable 182-run partnership in just 80 balls, dismantling the Lucknow bowling attack with ease. Their stand featured a staggering 16 sixes and 12 boundaries, underlining their dominance.

The pair got Punjab to a very comfortable spot well before the death overs had kicked-in, and despite a brief stutter in the middle order, they maintained control and finished with an imposing total on the board.

LSG Start Strong But Falter

Lucknow Super Giants began their pursuit on a steady note, once again opting to reshuffle their batting order as Ayush Badoni opened alongside Mitchell Marsh. Nevertheless, they combined for a promising 61-run opening stand.

At the halfway stage, Lucknow were placed at 102/1, a respectable position under normal circumstances, though still trailing the required rate significantly in the context of a steep chase.

Badoni was the first to depart after scoring 35 off 21 deliveries. Marsh, meanwhile, continued to build on the start and contributed a composed 40 off 28 balls.

Skipper Rishabh Pant ensured the scoring rate did not dip, playing an aggressive knock of 43 from just 23 deliveries.

However, the innings lost momentum in the latter stages as wickets began to fall in quick succession during attempts to accelerate. Punjab Kings tightened their grip on the contest, and the mounting required rate ultimately proved beyond Lucknow’s reach, as they finished on 200/5.