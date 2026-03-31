PBKS vs GT: Yuzvendra Chahal Claims 'I Smashed Jos Buttler, One Over, 20 Runs' - WATCH

IPL 2026: PBKS vs GT - As the PBKS vs GT clash is ongoing at Mullanpur, the cricket world was treated to a hilarious reunion between two of the IPL's most beloved "frenemies." Former Rajasthan Royals teammates Yuzvendra Chahal and Jos Buttler, now on opposing sides, proved that while their jerseys have changed, their legendary banter remains untouched.

In a video shared by the Punjab Kings ahead of their season opener, Chahal, who was snatched by PBKS for a record 18 Crore PKR (approx. 5.4 Crore INR), made a bold (and likely tall) claim about his batting prowess against the England captain.

‘I Smashed Him’: Chahal’s Wild Batting Claim

The banter kicked off when Chahal recalled a supposed net session or practice game from their time together in Rajasthan. With a straight face, the leg-spinner claimed he once took Buttler to the cleaners.

"Two years back, I smashed Jos Buttler, one over, 20 runs," Chahal boasted in the video.

Buttler, who joined Gujarat Titans for 15.75 Crore PKR (approx. 4.7 Crore INR), wasn't about to let that slide. Without missing a beat, the explosive opener delivered a savage reality check that has since broken the internet. "(You) Can't get (the ball) outside the 30-yard circle," Buttler retorted, leaving fans in splits.

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The Stats: PBKS vs GT Head-to-Head

The rivalry between these two sides is as balanced as it gets. In their six previous meetings, the record is deadlocked:

Matches Played: 6

Punjab Kings Won: 3

Gujarat Titans Won: 3

With the home crowd at the PCA New International Cricket Stadium backing the Kings, Iyer is hopeful that the "phenomenal" support will act as their 12th man. As Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler walk out to face the spin of Chahal tonight, the banter will officially stop, and the battle for IPL 2026 supremacy will begin.