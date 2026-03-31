Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLPBKS vs GT: Yuzvendra Chahal Claims 'I Smashed Jos Buttler, One Over, 20 Runs' - WATCH

PBKS vs GT: Yuzvendra Chahal Claims 'I Smashed Jos Buttler, One Over, 20 Runs' - WATCH

IPL 2026: PBKS vs GT - 'You can't hit it past the circle!' Jos Buttler destroys Yuzvendra Chahal's batting claim in a viral video. See the banter as the Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans battle is ongoing.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 31 Mar 2026 07:49 PM (IST)

IPL 2026: PBKS vs GT - As the PBKS vs GT clash is ongoing at Mullanpur, the cricket world was treated to a hilarious reunion between two of the IPL's most beloved "frenemies." Former Rajasthan Royals teammates Yuzvendra Chahal and Jos Buttler, now on opposing sides, proved that while their jerseys have changed, their legendary banter remains untouched.

In a video shared by the Punjab Kings ahead of their season opener, Chahal, who was snatched by PBKS for a record 18 Crore PKR (approx. 5.4 Crore INR), made a bold (and likely tall) claim about his batting prowess against the England captain.

‘I Smashed Him’: Chahal’s Wild Batting Claim

The banter kicked off when Chahal recalled a supposed net session or practice game from their time together in Rajasthan. With a straight face, the leg-spinner claimed he once took Buttler to the cleaners.

"Two years back, I smashed Jos Buttler, one over, 20 runs," Chahal boasted in the video.

Buttler, who joined Gujarat Titans for 15.75 Crore PKR (approx. 4.7 Crore INR), wasn't about to let that slide. Without missing a beat, the explosive opener delivered a savage reality check that has since broken the internet. "(You) Can't get (the ball) outside the 30-yard circle," Buttler retorted, leaving fans in splits.

Watch Video

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Punjab Kings (@punjabkingsipl)

The Stats: PBKS vs GT Head-to-Head

The rivalry between these two sides is as balanced as it gets. In their six previous meetings, the record is deadlocked:

Matches Played: 6

Punjab Kings Won: 3

Gujarat Titans Won: 3

With the home crowd at the PCA New International Cricket Stadium backing the Kings, Iyer is hopeful that the "phenomenal" support will act as their 12th man. As Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler walk out to face the spin of Chahal tonight, the banter will officially stop, and the battle for IPL 2026 supremacy will begin.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 31 Mar 2026 07:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jos Butler Punjab Kings Yuzvendra Chahal PBKS Vs GT Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 PBKS Vs GT LIVE IPL 2026 Live Updates
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
PBKS vs GT: Yuzvendra Chahal Claims 'I Smashed Jos Buttler, One Over, 20 Runs' - WATCH
PBKS vs GT: Yuzvendra Chahal Claims 'I Smashed Jos Buttler, One Over, 20 Runs' - WATCH
IPL
PBKS vs GT LIVE Score Updates, IPL 2026: Sudharsan Falls To Jansen As Punjab Strike Back
PBKS vs GT LIVE Score Updates, IPL 2026: Sudharsan Falls To Jansen As Punjab Strike Back
IPL
IPL 2026, PBKS vs GT: Toss Result And Final Playing 11
IPL 2026, PBKS vs GT: Toss Result And Final Playing 11
IPL
IPL 2026: BCCI Breaks Silence After IPL Broadcast Engineer Found Dead In Mumbai Hotel
IPL 2026: BCCI Breaks Silence After IPL Broadcast Engineer Found Dead In Mumbai Hotel
Advertisement

Videos

POLITICAL ACE: Former Tennis Star Leander Paes Joins BJP Ahead of Bengal Elections
GLOBAL CONFLICT: AI-Assisted Strikes Escalate US-Israel Attacks on Iran, 11 Dead in Mahallat
GLOBAL ALERT: Iran Threatens UAE as US Considers Ground Operation on Kharg Island
TRAGEDY ALERT: Nalanda Temple Stampede Claims 8 Lives Amid Mahavir Jayanti Crowds
War Update: UAE intercepts Iranian Shahed drones mid-air, video surfaces
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhinav Mehrotra
Abhinav Mehrotra
Protecting Children In The Digital Age: The Legal Case For Regulating Social Media Access
Opinion
Embed widget