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IPL 2026, PBKS vs GT: Toss Result and Final Playing 11 - The coin has been flipped at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, and it is the home captain Shreyas Iyer who has won the toss. In line with the pitch report suggesting dew could play a major role, Punjab Kings have opted to field first.

Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans will have to set a formidable target on a surface that historically rewards big hitters but offers early assistance to the pacers.

The Final Lineups: Who’s In, Who’s Out?

Both teams have fielded a balanced side for this Match 4 thriller. While Punjab relies on their settled core from last season’s final run, the Titans are debuting their formidable "Buttler-Gill" opening pair.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Final Playing 11:

Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Player Options: Priyansh Arya, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge

Gujarat Titans (GT) Final Playing 11:

Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, M Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

Impact Player Options: Prasidh Krishna, Jason Holder, Jayant Yadav, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra