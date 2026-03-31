Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026, PBKS vs GT: Toss Result And Final Playing 11

IPL 2026, PBKS vs GT: Toss Result And Final Playing 11

IPL 2026, PBKS vs GT: Toss Result and Final Playing 11- Toss at 7:00 PM! Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill face off as IPL 2026 returns to Mullanpur. See predicted XIs & stay tuned for final team sheets.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 31 Mar 2026 07:15 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

IPL 2026, PBKS vs GT: Toss Result and Final Playing 11 - The coin has been flipped at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, and it is the home captain Shreyas Iyer who has won the toss. In line with the pitch report suggesting dew could play a major role, Punjab Kings have opted to field first.

Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans will have to set a formidable target on a surface that historically rewards big hitters but offers early assistance to the pacers.

The Battle of the Titans: Toss and Strategy

The toss has been concluded at 7:00 PM IST, and it may prove to be the most decisive factor of the evening. Shreyas Iyer won the coin flip and, despite historical data at Mullanpur favoring the side setting a target, Punjab Kings have opted to bowl first. With dew expected to settle in during the second innings, the Kings are banking on a smoother chase under the lights.

The pitch is offering significant early bounce for the pacers, placing immense pressure on the Gujarat Titans' powerplay. The focus now shifts to the blockbuster opening pair of Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler, who must navigate a tricky start against a disciplined Punjab attack to set a defendable total.

The Final Lineups: Who’s In, Who’s Out?

Both teams have fielded a balanced side for this Match 4 thriller. While Punjab relies on their settled core from last season’s final run, the Titans are debuting their formidable "Buttler-Gill" opening pair.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Final Playing 11:

Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Player Options: Priyansh Arya, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge

Gujarat Titans (GT) Final Playing 11:

Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, M Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

Impact Player Options: Prasidh Krishna, Jason Holder, Jayant Yadav, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What time is the toss for the PBKS vs GT match?

The toss for the match is scheduled to take place at 7:00 PM IST. The toss can be a crucial factor in deciding the game's outcome.

Which venue will host the PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 match?

The match will be held at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. This stadium is home to the Punjab Kings.

What is the historical trend of the Mullanpur pitch regarding batting first or second?

Historically, the Mullanpur track has favored teams that bat first. Setting a target has generally been more successful than chasing.

Who are the key players expected to feature in the opening for PBKS and GT?

For GT, the opening partnership of Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler is a major talking point. PBKS will rely on their settled opening duo.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 31 Mar 2026 06:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
PBKS Vs GT IPL 2026 PBKS Vs GT Playing 11 IPL 2026 Live Updates PBKS Vs GT Live Updates PBKS Vs GT Toss Result PBKS Vs GT Squad
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
PBKS vs GT: Yuzvendra Chahal Claims 'I smashed Jos Buttler, One Over, 20 Runs' - WATCH
PBKS vs GT: Yuzvendra Chahal Claims 'I smashed Jos Buttler, One Over, 20 Runs' - WATCH
IPL
IPL 2026, PBKS vs GT: Toss Result And Final Playing 11
IPL 2026, PBKS vs GT: Toss Result And Final Playing 11
IPL
IPL 2026: BCCI Breaks Silence After IPL Broadcast Engineer Found Dead In Mumbai Hotel
IPL 2026: BCCI Breaks Silence After IPL Broadcast Engineer Found Dead In Mumbai Hotel
IPL
PBKS vs GT LIVE Score Updates, IPL 2026: Gill, Sudharsan Give Gujarat Titans Flying Start
PBKS vs GT LIVE Score Updates, IPL 2026: Gill, Sudharsan Give Gujarat Titans Flying Start
Advertisement

Videos

POLITICAL ACE: Former Tennis Star Leander Paes Joins BJP Ahead of Bengal Elections
GLOBAL CONFLICT: AI-Assisted Strikes Escalate US-Israel Attacks on Iran, 11 Dead in Mahallat
GLOBAL ALERT: Iran Threatens UAE as US Considers Ground Operation on Kharg Island
TRAGEDY ALERT: Nalanda Temple Stampede Claims 8 Lives Amid Mahavir Jayanti Crowds
War Update: UAE intercepts Iranian Shahed drones mid-air, video surfaces
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhinav Mehrotra
Abhinav Mehrotra
Protecting Children In The Digital Age: The Legal Case For Regulating Social Media Access
Opinion
Embed widget