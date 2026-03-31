The toss for the match is scheduled to take place at 7:00 PM IST. The toss can be a crucial factor in deciding the game's outcome.
IPL 2026, PBKS vs GT: Toss Result And Final Playing 11
IPL 2026, PBKS vs GT: Toss Result and Final Playing 11- Toss at 7:00 PM! Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill face off as IPL 2026 returns to Mullanpur. See predicted XIs & stay tuned for final team sheets.
IPL 2026, PBKS vs GT: Toss Result and Final Playing 11 - The coin has been flipped at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, and it is the home captain Shreyas Iyer who has won the toss. In line with the pitch report suggesting dew could play a major role, Punjab Kings have opted to field first.
Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans will have to set a formidable target on a surface that historically rewards big hitters but offers early assistance to the pacers.
The Battle of the Titans: Toss and Strategy
The toss has been concluded at 7:00 PM IST, and it may prove to be the most decisive factor of the evening. Shreyas Iyer won the coin flip and, despite historical data at Mullanpur favoring the side setting a target, Punjab Kings have opted to bowl first. With dew expected to settle in during the second innings, the Kings are banking on a smoother chase under the lights.
The pitch is offering significant early bounce for the pacers, placing immense pressure on the Gujarat Titans' powerplay. The focus now shifts to the blockbuster opening pair of Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler, who must navigate a tricky start against a disciplined Punjab attack to set a defendable total.
The Final Lineups: Who’s In, Who’s Out?
Both teams have fielded a balanced side for this Match 4 thriller. While Punjab relies on their settled core from last season’s final run, the Titans are debuting their formidable "Buttler-Gill" opening pair.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) Final Playing 11:
Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Impact Player Options: Priyansh Arya, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge
Gujarat Titans (GT) Final Playing 11:
Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, M Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj
Impact Player Options: Prasidh Krishna, Jason Holder, Jayant Yadav, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra
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Frequently Asked Questions
What time is the toss for the PBKS vs GT match?
Which venue will host the PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 match?
The match will be held at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. This stadium is home to the Punjab Kings.
What is the historical trend of the Mullanpur pitch regarding batting first or second?
Historically, the Mullanpur track has favored teams that bat first. Setting a target has generally been more successful than chasing.
Who are the key players expected to feature in the opening for PBKS and GT?
For GT, the opening partnership of Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler is a major talking point. PBKS will rely on their settled opening duo.