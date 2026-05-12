Delhi Capitals Create Rare Record With Spin-Less Bowling Attack Against Punjab Kings

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi Capitals exclusively used fast bowlers against Punjab Kings.

Axar Patel, a spinner, did not bowl a single over.

This all-pace strategy mirrored a 2016 IPL tactic.

Punjab Kings capitalized on the pace attack, scoring 210/5.

IPL 2026: The IPL 2026 clash between the Punjab Kings and the Delhi Capitals in Dharamshala witnessed a rare moment that has not been seen in the tournament for nearly a decade. While fans expected a high-scoring contest, what grabbed attention the most was the Delhi Capitals’ unusual bowling strategy during the match.

After winning the toss, Delhi skipper Axar Patel chose to bowl first. However, the major talking point came later when the Capitals completed their full quota of 20 overs without using a single spinner. In an era where spin plays a key role in T20 cricket, Delhi’s decision stood out immediately and eventually became a major discussion point among fans and experts.

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Delhi Capitals Opt For All Pace Attack In Dharamshala

Delhi Capitals relied entirely on their pace unit throughout the innings. Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar, Aqib Nabi, Madhav Tiwari and Lungi Ngidi shared bowling responsibilities, with each bowler completing four overs.

Interestingly, Axar Patel, who is one of the team’s frontline spin options, did not bowl even a single over. The decision appeared to be influenced by the Dharamshala surface, which was expected to offer assistance to fast bowlers. However, Punjab Kings batters adapted brilliantly to the conditions and capitalised on the lack of spin in the middle overs.

The move also resulted in a rare IPL record. The last time a team bowled an entire innings without introducing a spinner was back in 2016, when Sunrisers Hyderabad adopted a similar tactic against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Hyderabad managed to win that game, but Delhi’s strategy failed to deliver the same outcome.

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Punjab Kings Batters Dominate Delhi Bowlers

Punjab Kings made full use of Delhi’s pace-heavy approach and posted a massive total of 210/5 in 20 overs. Young opener Priyansh Arya continued his impressive form with a blistering knock of 56 runs off just 33 deliveries. His innings featured six sixes and two boundaries, putting Delhi under pressure early in the innings.

Captain Shreyas Iyer anchored the innings brilliantly and remained unbeaten on 59 from 36 balls. Cooper Connolly also played an important hand with 38 runs, while Suryansh Shedge added a quickfire 21 to help Punjab maintain momentum throughout the innings.

Punjab’s aggressive batting ensured Delhi never managed to slow down the scoring rate. The absence of spin options during the middle phase allowed PBKS batters to attack freely and comfortably push the total beyond the 200-run mark.Delhi Capitals may have shown confidence in their fast bowlers, but Punjab Kings ultimately turned that tactical gamble into a costly experiment.