PBKS Star Opener Creates Historic IPL Record During LSG Clash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prabhsimran Singh made IPL history with 500+ runs.

He is the first uncapped Indian with two such seasons.

Singh's 69 runs set up Punjab's successful chase against LSG.

Prabhsimran Singh IPL Record: Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener and wicketkeeper Prabhsimran Singh scripted history during the side's emphatic victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2026, becoming the first uncapped Indian batsman to score 500-plus runs in two different seasons of the tournament. He reached the milestone during Punjab’s successful chase of 197 at the Ekana Stadium on Saturday night. PBKS comfortably chased down the target with seven wickets in hand, keeping their Playoff hopes alive heading into the final stretch of the league stage.

Prabhsimran once again provided a strong platform at the top of the order, smashing a fluent 69 off just 39 deliveries. His innings included seven boundaries and two sixes, putting pressure firmly back on the Lucknow bowlers after Punjab had lost an early wicket.

Prabhsimran Scripts IPL History

The innings helped Prabhsimran cross the 500-run mark for the second consecutive season. He had earlier scored 549 runs during the 2025 edition and has now repeated the feat in IPL 2026, something no uncapped Indian player had previously achieved.

Over the last two seasons, the Punjab batsman has transformed himself into one of the most reliable Indian openers in the competition. Known initially for his aggressive strokeplay, Prabhsimran has now added consistency and maturity to his batting, becoming a key pillar of Punjab’s top order.

His ability to attack inside the Power-play while also rotating strike through the middle overs has made him one of the standout domestic performers this season.

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Shreyas Iyer Finishes Chase In Style

While Prabhsimran laid the foundation, it was Shreyas Iyer who completely took the game away from LSG. The Punjab skipper remained unbeaten on 101 off 51 balls to register his maiden IPL century.

Iyer’s knock came at the perfect moment for Punjab, with the franchise desperately needing a win to stay alive in the Playoff race. The stylish batsman mixed composure with aggression brilliantly, finishing the chase in dominant fashion.

Earlier, Lucknow had posted 196/6 after strong contributions from Josh Inglis and Abdul Samad. However, Punjab’s batting lineup proved too strong on the night.

With momentum now on their side, PBKS remain firmly in contention for a place in the IPL 2026 knockouts, while Prabhsimran’s record-breaking season continues to grab headlines.