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HomeSportsIPLPBKS Star Opener Creates Historic IPL Record During LSG Clash

PBKS Star Opener Creates Historic IPL Record During LSG Clash

Prabhsimran Singh created IPL history during PBKS’ win over LSG, becoming the first uncapped Indian to score 500-plus runs in two seasons.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 24 May 2026 04:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Prabhsimran Singh made IPL history with 500+ runs.
  • He is the first uncapped Indian with two such seasons.
  • Singh's 69 runs set up Punjab's successful chase against LSG.

Prabhsimran Singh IPL Record: Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener and wicketkeeper Prabhsimran Singh scripted history during the side's emphatic victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2026, becoming the first uncapped Indian batsman to score 500-plus runs in two different seasons of the tournament. He reached the milestone during Punjab’s successful chase of 197 at the Ekana Stadium on Saturday night. PBKS comfortably chased down the target with seven wickets in hand, keeping their Playoff hopes alive heading into the final stretch of the league stage.

Prabhsimran once again provided a strong platform at the top of the order, smashing a fluent 69 off just 39 deliveries. His innings included seven boundaries and two sixes, putting pressure firmly back on the Lucknow bowlers after Punjab had lost an early wicket.

Prabhsimran Scripts IPL History

The innings helped Prabhsimran cross the 500-run mark for the second consecutive season. He had earlier scored 549 runs during the 2025 edition and has now repeated the feat in IPL 2026, something no uncapped Indian player had previously achieved.

Over the last two seasons, the Punjab batsman has transformed himself into one of the most reliable Indian openers in the competition. Known initially for his aggressive strokeplay, Prabhsimran has now added consistency and maturity to his batting, becoming a key pillar of Punjab’s top order.

His ability to attack inside the Power-play while also rotating strike through the middle overs has made him one of the standout domestic performers this season.

Also Check: Police Intervenes After Fans Allegedly Misbehave With Cheerleaders During LSG vs PBKS

Shreyas Iyer Finishes Chase In Style

While Prabhsimran laid the foundation, it was Shreyas Iyer who completely took the game away from LSG. The Punjab skipper remained unbeaten on 101 off 51 balls to register his maiden IPL century.

Iyer’s knock came at the perfect moment for Punjab, with the franchise desperately needing a win to stay alive in the Playoff race. The stylish batsman mixed composure with aggression brilliantly, finishing the chase in dominant fashion.

Earlier, Lucknow had posted 196/6 after strong contributions from Josh Inglis and Abdul Samad. However, Punjab’s batting lineup proved too strong on the night.

With momentum now on their side, PBKS remain firmly in contention for a place in the IPL 2026 knockouts, while Prabhsimran’s record-breaking season continues to grab headlines.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What significant record did Prabhsimran Singh achieve in IPL 2026?

Prabhsimran Singh became the first uncapped Indian batsman to score 500-plus runs in two different IPL seasons. He achieved this milestone in the 2025 and 2026 editions.

How many runs did Prabhsimran Singh score in IPL 2025?

Prabhsimran Singh scored 549 runs during the 2025 IPL edition.

What was Prabhsimran Singh's individual score against LSG in IPL 2026?

Prabhsimran Singh scored a fluent 69 runs off just 39 deliveries against LSG in IPL 2026.

Who scored the winning century for Punjab Kings against LSG?

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer remained unbeaten on 101 off 51 balls, registering his maiden IPL century and finishing the chase in dominant fashion.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 May 2026 04:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
PBKS Shreyas Iyer IPL Prabhsimran Singh
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