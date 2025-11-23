IPL 2026: PBKS Captain Shreyas Iyer Spotted With Preity Zinta At Mumbai Party - See Pic

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026: PBKS Captain Shreyas Iyer Spotted With Preity Zinta At Mumbai Party - See Pic

Shreyas Iyer was spotted in Mumbai at a party with Punjab Kings owner Preity Zinta, who shared photos from the event, noting his steady recovery.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 23 Nov 2025 02:26 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Indian cricket star Shreyas Iyer recently returned home from Australia after suffering a serious rib injury during the ODI series against Australia last month.

While fielding, he sustained internal bleeding, which required immediate hospitalization and ICU care. Thanks to timely intervention by medical staff, Iyer underwent a procedure to stop the bleeding and was later stabilized.

Reports suggested that the injury could have been life-threatening, as his vital signs dropped to dangerous levels before treatment.

Iyer returned to India on November 16th, but full recovery is still ongoing. He may also potentially miss the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand in January.

Recently, Shreyas Iyer was spotted in Mumbai at a party with Punjab Kings owner Preity Zinta, who shared photos from the event, noting his steady recovery. Her post expressed happiness at seeing Iyer on the mend, signaling a positive step in his rehabilitation.

“Sometimes the most Unplanned and Impromptu evenings are the best. Happy Birthday Shashank once again. So happy to see you and so happy to see Shreyas recovering well and coming out ( for once) Thank you Rohini for always being awesome. Loved bumping into Dino as always,” Preity Zinta wrote.

Check viral post

Shreyas Iyer health update

Shreyas Iyer is still in the recovery phase following the serious injury he sustained, and doctors have indicated that he will need at least another month before he can regain full match fitness.

With the India-South Africa second Test set to conclude soon and a three-match ODI series beginning on November 30, Iyer is almost certain to miss the limited-overs leg as he won’t be fit in time for international action.

Published at : 23 Nov 2025 02:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Preity Zinta IPL Auction PBKS Shreyas Iyer Injury Update Shreyas Iyer Punjab Kings IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE IPL 2026 Auction
