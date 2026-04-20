WATCH: Arshdeep Singh’s Priceless Reaction To Hug From Preity Zinta

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Punjab Kings secured a convincing win against Lucknow Super Giants.

Co-owner Preity Zinta shared a lighthearted moment with Arshdeep Singh.

Arshdeep Singh is regaining form after a slow start to IPL 2026.

Arshdeep Singh Preity Zinta Hug Reaction: Punjab Kings (PBKS) extended their IPL 2026 winning streak on Sunday evening with a solid 54-run win over Lucknow Super Kings (LSG). The team's co-owner, Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, was also present at the New PCA Stadium to witness the game, as she has done several times over the years. A clip is now making rounds on the internet, captured after the PBKS vs LSG match in which she can be seen giving fast bowler Arshdeep Singh a hug, which drew a hilarious response from the cricketer. Check it out:

Arshdeep 🤣



Seems like his dream came true yesterday 😂pic.twitter.com/HS1OFQGi9w April 20, 2026

As can be seen in the video above, Arshdeep burst into celebration. Preity Zinta was left laughing, while those nearby, including LSG pacer Mohammed Shami, watched on with big smiles at the amusing reaction.

Arshdeep Finds Form After Initial Concerns

Arshdeep Singh’s IPL 2026 campaign did not begin on the strongest note, as the left-arm pacer went wicketless in his opening two matches and appeared expensive with the ball during this phase. He also failed to make an impact in the rain-affected clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which was eventually washed out.

However, signs of a turnaround have emerged in recent games. Arshdeep registered his first wickets of the season with a two-wicket haul against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), before delivering a standout performance against Mumbai Indians (MI). In that fixture, he produced a match-winning spell of 3 for 22, earning the Player of the Match award and underlining his ability to bounce back under pressure.

In the contest against LSG, Arshdeep managed one wicket while conceding 41 runs. While the figures may seem on the higher side, it is important to consider the context of a high-scoring encounter, where even the most economical Punjab Kings bowler conceded 36 runs.

Overall, despite a shaky start, the two-time T20 World Cup winner appears to be regaining rhythm and confidence, gradually rediscovering the form that has made him a key asset for his side.

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