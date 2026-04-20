Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLWATCH: Arshdeep Singh’s Priceless Reaction To Hug From Preity Zinta

WATCH: Arshdeep Singh’s Priceless Reaction To Hug From Preity Zinta

A viral IPL 2026 moment sees Arshdeep Singh’s hilarious reaction to Preity Zinta’s hug as Punjab Kings continue their winning run in the tournament.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 20 Apr 2026 04:26 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Punjab Kings secured a convincing win against Lucknow Super Giants.
  • Co-owner Preity Zinta shared a lighthearted moment with Arshdeep Singh.
  • Arshdeep Singh is regaining form after a slow start to IPL 2026.

Arshdeep Singh Preity Zinta Hug Reaction: Punjab Kings (PBKS) extended their IPL 2026 winning streak on Sunday evening with a solid 54-run win over Lucknow Super Kings (LSG). The team's co-owner, Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, was also present at the New PCA Stadium to witness the game, as she has done several times over the years. A clip is now making rounds on the internet, captured after the PBKS vs LSG match in which she can be seen giving fast bowler Arshdeep Singh a hug, which drew a hilarious response from the cricketer. Check it out:

As can be seen in the video above, Arshdeep burst into celebration. Preity Zinta was left laughing, while those nearby, including LSG pacer Mohammed Shami, watched on with big smiles at the amusing reaction.

Arshdeep Finds Form After Initial Concerns

Arshdeep Singh’s IPL 2026 campaign did not begin on the strongest note, as the left-arm pacer went wicketless in his opening two matches and appeared expensive with the ball during this phase. He also failed to make an impact in the rain-affected clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which was eventually washed out.

However, signs of a turnaround have emerged in recent games. Arshdeep registered his first wickets of the season with a two-wicket haul against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), before delivering a standout performance against Mumbai Indians (MI). In that fixture, he produced a match-winning spell of 3 for 22, earning the Player of the Match award and underlining his ability to bounce back under pressure.

In the contest against LSG, Arshdeep managed one wicket while conceding 41 runs. While the figures may seem on the higher side, it is important to consider the context of a high-scoring encounter, where even the most economical Punjab Kings bowler conceded 36 runs.

Overall, despite a shaky start, the two-time T20 World Cup winner appears to be regaining rhythm and confidence, gradually rediscovering the form that has made him a key asset for his side.

Also Check: MS Dhoni Nearing Comeback? Coach Shares Encouraging Update Amid CSK’s Struggles

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened between Preity Zinta and Arshdeep Singh after the PBKS vs LSG match?

Preity Zinta, co-owner of Punjab Kings, hugged Arshdeep Singh after their win against LSG. Arshdeep had a hilarious reaction to the hug.

How did Arshdeep Singh perform in the recent IPL 2026 matches?

Arshdeep Singh had a slow start to IPL 2026 but has since found his form. He took wickets against SRH and MI, earning Player of the Match in the latter.

Did Arshdeep Singh take wickets in the match against LSG?

Yes, Arshdeep Singh took one wicket against LSG, conceding 41 runs in a high-scoring game.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 20 Apr 2026 04:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Preity Zinta PBKS Arshdeep Singh IPL
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
WATCH: Arshdeep Singh’s Priceless Reaction To Hug From Preity Zinta
WATCH: Arshdeep Singh’s Priceless Reaction To Hug From Preity Zinta
IPL
KKR Star Turns IPL's Worst Opener - Stats Reveal All
KKR Star Turns IPL's Worst Opener - Stats Reveal All
IPL
MS Dhoni Nearing Comeback? Coach Shares Encouraging Update Amid CSK’s Struggles
MS Dhoni Nearing Comeback? Coach Shares Encouraging Update Amid CSK’s Struggles
IPL
Shreyas Iyer In Contention For Captaincy; BCCI Finalizes 'Two-Team' Strategy For 2026
Shreyas Iyer In Contention For Captaincy; BCCI Finalizes 'Two-Team' Strategy For 2026
Advertisement

Videos

ESCALATION: U.S. Marines Seize Iranian Ship
Geopolitics: The
PROTEST: BJP Women’s Wing Chained in Patna to Denounce Opposition’s Stance on Women’s Bill
Middle East conflict: Uncertainty over US–Iran talks in Islamabad as Iran withholds confirmation
US–IRAN Tensions: US Navy seizes Iranian cargo ship in Strait of Hormuz amid rising tensions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Has Invited 54 African Leaders
Opinion
Embed widget