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HomeSportsIPLPat Cummins Flies Home Amid IPL 2026 For Final Scan On Back Injury: Report

Pat Cummins Flies Home Amid IPL 2026 For Final Scan On Back Injury: Report

Pat Cummins has not featured in a single match since the home Ashes series against England and also missed the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

By : IANS | Updated at : 04 Apr 2026 05:23 PM (IST)
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New Delhi: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins has left his side in the middle of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 and flown back to Australia for a final medical scan on his persistent back injury.

The Australian pacer has not played a single match since the Ashes series at home against England. He also missed the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup 2026, where Australia exited for the first time from the group stage.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, Cummins flew back to Australia right after SRH’s thrilling win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday, April 2, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. This scan was already planned and will be done under the supervision of Cricket Australia (CA).

Australia captain Cummins, who has already missed the opening two matches for the team, will be absent for two more matches as he is expected to join the group on April 17 after clearing the test.

Ishan Kishan, who was appointed captain by SRH once it became clear that Cummins wouldn't be able to take the field in the initial stages of IPL 2026, will continue to lead the team.

Under Kishan's leadership, the 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) lost the first match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 28 by six wickets after a poor bowling display.

However, the team bounced back in style in the next match as they beat three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 65 runs. With this win, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are currently placed at sixth position in the points table with two points in two games and a net run rate of +0.469.

SRH will next face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the first home match of the IPL 2026 to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Pat Cummins leave the IPL midway?

Pat Cummins has returned to Australia for a final medical scan on a persistent back injury. This scan was planned and will be done under Cricket Australia's supervision.

When is Pat Cummins expected to return to the Sunrisers Hyderabad team?

He is expected to rejoin the team on April 17, provided he clears his medical tests. He has already missed the first two matches and will miss two more.

Who is currently captaining Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Ishan Kishan was appointed captain in Pat Cummins' absence and will continue to lead the team. He has led them in two matches so far.

How has Sunrisers Hyderabad performed in the IPL 2026 so far?

They lost their first match against RCB but bounced back with a win against KKR. They are currently sixth in the points table with two points from two games.

Published at : 04 Apr 2026 05:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
KKR SRH Pat Cummins Ashes IPL
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