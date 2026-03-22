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HomeSportsIPLLegal Action Against Players Joining IPL 2026 Over PSL: Mohsin Naqvi

Legal Action Against Players Joining IPL 2026 Over PSL: Mohsin Naqvi

IPL 2026 Vs PSL: "We are planning to take legal action." PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi warns stars like Dasun Shanaka that ditching PSL 11 for the IPL will have serious consequences.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 22 Mar 2026 05:36 PM (IST)
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IPL 2026 vs PSL: The rivalry between the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the Indian Premier League (IPL) may shift from the pitch to the courtroom. On Sunday, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi issued a stern warning to international cricketers who have abandoned their PSL 11 contracts at the eleventh hour to join IPL 2026 as injury replacements.

The outburst follows high-profile "exits" from Sri Lankan T20I captain Dasun Shanaka (signed by Rajasthan Royals) and Zimbabwe’s Blessing Muzarabani (signed by Kolkata Knight Riders). Both players were originally slated to represent Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United, respectively.

Naqvi's Warning to Overseas Stars

Addressing reporters on Sunday, Naqvi confirmed that the board is not taking these last-minute withdrawals lightly.

“As far as international players are concerned, just look at the players who are coming for this year's PSL. Yes, two to three players have also left. We are planning to take legal action on them,” Naqvi told reporters.

The PCB chief pointed to a growing trend of players using the PSL as a safety net only to jump ship when an IPL franchise offers a lucrative "replacement" deal. This follows the precedent set last year when the PCB initiated legal proceedings against South African pacer Corbin Bosch for a similar move to Mumbai Indians.

Closed Doors and Reduced Venues

The tournament itself is facing unprecedented logistical hurdles. Due to the ongoing West Asia conflict and regional security concerns, Naqvi confirmed that PSL 2026 will be played behind closed doors.

Venues Slashed: The tournament has been reduced from six venues to just two: Lahore and Karachi.

No Opening Ceremony: The glitzy kickoff has been cancelled, and fans who purchased tickets will receive full refunds within 72 hours.

The Opener: Despite the chaos, the tournament begins with Lahore Qalandars taking on Hyderabad Kingsmen.

Naqvi Defends PSL Quality

Despite the player exodus and security crises, Naqvi insisted that the PSL's brand remains untarnished. He noted that high-profile Australians like Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, and Glenn Maxwell are still committed to the 2026 edition.

“It doesn't matter that we are clashing with the IPL, because there are many players worldwide. Despite the IPL, we are getting many international players on board. Players who never came to Pakistan have now started to come here for the PSL,” Naqvi added to reporters.

Despite the defensive stance, the two leagues are far from close in comparison solely because of the quality and costs involved.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the PCB considering legal action against international cricketers?

The PCB is considering legal action against international players who have abandoned their PSL contracts at the last minute to join the IPL as injury replacements.

Which players have withdrawn from the PSL for IPL opportunities?

Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka and Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani are two high-profile players who withdrew from the PSL to join IPL franchises.

What are the logistical challenges facing PSL 2026?

PSL 2026 will be played behind closed doors with reduced venues (Lahore and Karachi) due to regional security concerns. The opening ceremony has also been cancelled.

Does the PCB believe the PSL's reputation is affected by player withdrawals?

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi believes the PSL's brand remains strong, highlighting the commitment of international players like Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Mar 2026 05:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dasun Shanaka BCCI PCB Blessing Muzarabani IPL 2026 Mohsin Naqvi PSL 2026
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