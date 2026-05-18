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HomeSportsIPLOld MS Dhoni Statement Fuels Retirement Speculation Ahead Of CSK vs SRH Clash

Old MS Dhoni Statement Fuels Retirement Speculation Ahead Of CSK vs SRH Clash

An old MS Dhoni statement about playing his final T20 match in Chennai has resurfaced ahead of CSK last IPL 2026 home game against SRH tonight.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 18 May 2026 01:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • MS Dhoni's IPL future sparks speculation ahead of CSK's final home game.
  • Fans hope to see Dhoni play his last T20 at Chennai's Chepauk.
  • An old statement resurfaced about Dhoni's planned final T20 appearance.

MS Dhoni IPL 2026: Speculation surrounding MS Dhoni’s future has once again taken over social media ahead of Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) final home game of IPL 2026 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium today. While there has been no official confirmation regarding retirement from the former India captain, fans are eagerly hoping to witness him in action at Chepauk one more time. The buzz has intensified further after an old statement from Dhoni resurfaced online, where he spoke about planning the venue of his final T20 appearance.

With CSK playing their last scheduled game in Chennai this season, many believe the fixture against SRH could hold added emotional significance.

Dhoni’s Old Chennai Remark Goes Viral Again

During CSK’s IPL title celebrations back in 2021, Dhoni had openly spoken about wanting his final T20 outing to take place in Chennai, the city where he enjoys legendary status among fans.

“I have always planned my cricket. The last game I played was in Ranchi. The last home game in ODI was at my hometown in Ranchi. So, hopefully, my last T20 will be in Chennai. Whether it's next year or in five years' time, we don't really know,”

There are currently no other IPL 2026 matches scheduled to take place in Chennai after today's CSK vs SRH encounter, which has only added fuel to the ongoing speculation.

Although Dhoni himself has remained silent about his future, the resurfaced quote has sparked widespread discussion among fans online.

Check Out: ‘One Last Time’: Social Media Flooded With Emotional Posts For MS Dhoni

Dhoni Spotted Training Ahead Of Crucial Clash

Adding further intrigue ahead of the contest, Dhoni was reportedly seen training before the match. The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman has not featured this season, but his presence at practice sessions has reignited hopes among CSK supporters.

Apart from the emotional backdrop, Chennai Super Kings also remain in contention for a Playoff spot. The franchise will be desperate for a win against Sunrisers Hyderabad to keep their qualification hopes alive heading into the final stages of the league campaign.

Whether or not Dhoni takes the field, and whether the game ultimately carries farewell significance, remains unclear for now. However, anticipation around the Chepauk clash continues to grow with every passing hour.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the speculation surrounding MS Dhoni's future?

There is speculation that MS Dhoni's final T20 match might be his last home game at Chepauk for CSK in IPL 2026, though there's no official confirmation.

What did MS Dhoni say about his final T20 appearance?

Dhoni had previously stated his desire for his last T20 game to be played in Chennai, where he holds legendary status among fans.

Why is the CSK vs SRH match significant?

This match is CSK's last scheduled home game in Chennai for IPL 2026, intensifying speculation about it being Dhoni's farewell appearance.

Has MS Dhoni been seen training recently?

Yes, Dhoni was reportedly seen training ahead of the crucial clash, reigniting hopes among CSK supporters.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 May 2026 01:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
CSK MS Dhoni SRH IPL
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