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HomeSportsIPLNot Virat Kohli Or Chris Gayle! AB de Villiers Names Greatest T20 Player

Not Virat Kohli Or Chris Gayle! AB de Villiers Names Greatest T20 Player

AB De Villiers, a batting icon himself, explained that while T20 is often seen as a "batter's game," Bumrah’s impact is unmatched.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 17 Mar 2026 11:42 AM (IST)

In a surprising twist, AB de Villiers has named Jasprit Bumrah as the greatest T20 player of all time. Moving away from the usual suspects like Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, or even Rashid Khan (whom he had previously praised), the South African legend chose the Indian pace spearhead, emphasizing that the game's true greatness often lies in the bowling department.

Why Not a Batter?

AB De Villiers, a batting icon himself, explained that while T20 is often seen as a "batter's game," Bumrah’s impact is unmatched.

Consistency Under Pressure: De Villiers highlighted Bumrah's unique ability to deliver at any stage of the innings - whether it's with the new ball, in the middle overs, or during the high-stakes death overs.

The "Super Over" Specialist: "If you need someone to win you a game in a Super Over, you throw the ball to him. That’s Jasprit Bumrah," De Villiers remarked, noting that Bumrah's presence alone puts immense pressure on the opposition.

Moving Past the "Holy Trinity"

Having spent years at RCB alongside Gayle and Kohli, De Villiers admitted his choice might be "ironic" or "controversial," but he stood by the selection of a bowler.

Rashid Khan Comparison: While De Villiers had previously called Rashid Khan the "GOAT" for his all-round skills, his latest assessment ahead of IPL 2026 shifts the focus to Bumrah’s sheer dominance and "insane" match-winning spells in recent high-pressure knockouts, including the 2026 T20 World Cup final.

"A Different Planet"

Reflecting on India's recent T20 World Cup triumph, where Bumrah took four wickets in the final against New Zealand, De Villiers noted:

He described Bumrah as having a "different gear" that he hits when it matters most, taking his performance to a "different planet." Despite occasionally being hittable, Bumrah's ability to bounce back and bowl match-turning overs makes him the ultimate asset in the shortest format.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who did AB de Villiers name as the greatest T20 player of all time?

AB de Villiers has named Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as the greatest T20 player of all time. This choice emphasizes the importance of bowling in the game.

Why did AB de Villiers choose a bowler over a batter for the greatest T20 player?

De Villiers believes that while T20 is often seen as a batter's game, Bumrah's impact and ability to perform consistently under pressure are unmatched. His skill in bowling at any stage of the innings is crucial.

What makes Jasprit Bumrah a 'Super Over' specialist?

De Villiers highlighted Bumrah's exceptional ability to win games in high-pressure situations like Super Overs. His presence alone instills immense pressure on the opposition.

How did Bumrah perform in the recent T20 World Cup final?

In the 2026 T20 World Cup final against New Zealand, Bumrah took four wickets. De Villiers described his performance as reaching a 'different planet'.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 17 Mar 2026 11:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli AB De Villiers Chris Gayle IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE
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