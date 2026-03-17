Not Virat Kohli Or Chris Gayle! AB de Villiers Names Greatest T20 Player

In a surprising twist, AB de Villiers has named Jasprit Bumrah as the greatest T20 player of all time. Moving away from the usual suspects like Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, or even Rashid Khan (whom he had previously praised), the South African legend chose the Indian pace spearhead, emphasizing that the game's true greatness often lies in the bowling department.

Why Not a Batter?

AB De Villiers, a batting icon himself, explained that while T20 is often seen as a "batter's game," Bumrah’s impact is unmatched.

Consistency Under Pressure: De Villiers highlighted Bumrah's unique ability to deliver at any stage of the innings - whether it's with the new ball, in the middle overs, or during the high-stakes death overs.

The "Super Over" Specialist: "If you need someone to win you a game in a Super Over, you throw the ball to him. That’s Jasprit Bumrah," De Villiers remarked, noting that Bumrah's presence alone puts immense pressure on the opposition.

Moving Past the "Holy Trinity"

Having spent years at RCB alongside Gayle and Kohli, De Villiers admitted his choice might be "ironic" or "controversial," but he stood by the selection of a bowler.

Rashid Khan Comparison: While De Villiers had previously called Rashid Khan the "GOAT" for his all-round skills, his latest assessment ahead of IPL 2026 shifts the focus to Bumrah’s sheer dominance and "insane" match-winning spells in recent high-pressure knockouts, including the 2026 T20 World Cup final.

"A Different Planet"

Reflecting on India's recent T20 World Cup triumph, where Bumrah took four wickets in the final against New Zealand, De Villiers noted:

He described Bumrah as having a "different gear" that he hits when it matters most, taking his performance to a "different planet." Despite occasionally being hittable, Bumrah's ability to bounce back and bowl match-turning overs makes him the ultimate asset in the shortest format.