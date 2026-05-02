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HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026: Noor, Kamboj Star As CSK Choke MI To 159 In Dominant Display

IPL 2026: Noor, Kamboj Star As CSK Choke MI To 159 In Dominant Display

Noor Ahmad and Anshul Kamboj led a disciplined bowling effort as CSK restricted arch rivals MI to 159/7 in a critical IPL 2026 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

By : PTI | Updated at : 02 May 2026 09:54 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Chennai Super Kings restricted Mumbai Indians to 159/7.
  • Naman Dhir scored 57, but MI struggled for momentum.
  • CSK bowlers Anshul Kamboj and Noor Ahmad took wickets.

Chennai: Afghanistan left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad led a disciplined bowling effort as Chennai Super Kings restricted a lacklustre Mumbai Indians to 159 for seven in a critical Indian Super League match here on Saturday.

Noor returned excellent figures of 2/26 in four overs while Anshul Kamboj grabbed 3/32, even as Naman Dhir top-scored for MI with 57 off 37 balls in an insipid display by the visitors after winning the toss.

Captain Hardik Pandya consumed 23 balls for his 18, reflecting MI's struggles.

Mukesh Choudhary started the proceedings for CSK on an excellent note, conceding just one run in the opening over and then IPL debutant Ramakrishna made immediate impact with a stunning catch to send back Will Jacks in the second over bowled by Anshul Kamboz.

Off a length ball outside off, Jacks stepped out and tried to hoick but failed to connect as Ramakrishna ran in from deep backward point and dived to complete the catch, leaving the crowd at MA Chidambaram Stadium delighted.

With their campaigns hanging by a thread following a string of disappointing outings, there's a lot riding on this contest for both MI and CSK.

MI's first boundary was unconvincing as the ball flew off Naman Dhir's bat down to deep fine leg after the batter tried to flick it.

However, the in-form Rickelton smoked Mukesh for two successive sixes -- one over extra cover and and another over deep midwicket to set the ball rolling for MI.

Naman got into the act as he hit Kamboj for a maximum.

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad introduced Prashant Veer into the attack, and Rickelton welcomed him with three sixes in a productive over for MI, fetching them 18 runs.

Naman smashed Mukesh for his second six as MI ended the powerplay with 57 runs for the loss of one wicket.

Naman was dropped by Shivam Dube on 19, and it was a sitter, but CSK hit back almost immediately with the big wicket of Rickelton, dismissed by left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad as the opener got down on one knee to target the deep midwicket region but found Urvil Patel instead.

Ghosh gave away just seven runs in his first over in IPL , including a six by Suryakumar Yadav (21 off 12), who also struck Noor for a maximum and a four.

Suryakumar, however, again failed to convert his quick start into a significant contribution as Ghosh had him caught in the deep for his maiden wicket after the batter tried to get on top of the ball and guide it over cover.

MI, who were playing quite a few dot balls in the middle overs, lost another big wicket when Tilak Varma got a top-edge while trying to sweep a turning delivery for Ruturaj Gaikwad to complete a neat catch.

MI struggled to get any momentum thereafter, with Hardik and company failing to get the big hits going.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the final score for Mumbai Indians?

Mumbai Indians were restricted to 159 for seven in the match.

Who were the key bowlers for Chennai Super Kings?

Noor Ahmad took 2 wickets for 26 runs, and Anshul Kamboj grabbed 3 wickets for 32 runs.

Who was the top scorer for Mumbai Indians?

Naman Dhir top-scored for Mumbai Indians with 57 runs off 37 balls.

What was the significance of this match for MI and CSK?

Both MI and CSK had a lot riding on this contest as their campaigns were hanging by a thread after disappointing outings.

Published at : 02 May 2026 09:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Noor Ahmad CSK MI IPL Naman Dhir
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