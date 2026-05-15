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HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026: New Zealand Star Leaves KKR Mid-Season To Prepare For England Tour

IPL 2026: New Zealand Star Leaves KKR Mid-Season To Prepare For England Tour

Bought by KKR at his base price of Rs 2 crore in the IPL 2026 auction, Rachin Ravindra returned home without playing a single match this season.

By : PTI | Updated at : 15 May 2026 04:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rachin Ravindra leaves IPL for England Test preparation.
  • Ravindra joins team for pre-tour warm-up match.
  • New Zealand focuses on World Test Championship standings.

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Rachin Ravindra has left the IPL to begin preparations for New Zealand’s upcoming Test tour of England, the franchise said in a squad update on the eve of their home match against Gujarat Titans.

“Rachin Ravindra has returned home to begin his red-ball preparations for New Zealand's upcoming Test tour to England,” KKR stated on Friday.

KKR face Gujarat Titans at Eden Gardens here on Saturday.

Bought by KKR at his base price of Rs 2 crore in the IPL 2026 auction, Ravindra thus returned home without playing a single match this season with his new franchise preferring marquee signing Cameroon Green as their go-to all-rounder.

The 26-year-old Ravindra will now focus on red-ball training for his maiden tour to England.

The Black Caps will play a four-day warm-up game against Ireland in Belfast from May 27 before beginning the three-match Test series in England. The matches will be played at the Lord’s (June 4-8), The Oval (June 17-21) and Nottingham (June 25-29).

New Zealand are currently second in the 2025-27 World Test Championship standings with two wins and a draw.

A regular in New Zealand's Test side, Ravindra struck an unbeaten 165 against Zimbabwe in August 2025 before scoring 176 in Christchurch and 72 not out and 46 in Mount Maunganui against West Indies in December.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Rachin Ravindra leave the IPL?

Rachin Ravindra left the IPL to begin preparations for New Zealand's upcoming Test tour of England. He needs to focus on red-ball training for this maiden tour.

Did Rachin Ravindra play any matches for KKR this season?

No, Rachin Ravindra did not play a single match for Kolkata Knight Riders this IPL season. The franchise preferred Cameron Green as their all-rounder.

What is Rachin Ravindra preparing for after leaving the IPL?

He is preparing for New Zealand's upcoming Test tour of England, which includes a warm-up game against Ireland and a three-match Test series.

When and where will the Test matches between England and New Zealand take place?

The Test series will be played at Lord's (June 4-8), The Oval (June 17-21), and Nottingham (June 25-29).

Published at : 15 May 2026 04:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
NZ Vs ENG KKR Rachin Ravindra IPL
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