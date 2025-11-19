New IPL Rule Bars Three Veteran Stars From Entering 2026 Auction

IPL 2026 auction is set to take place in Abu Dhabi on December 16, with a total of 77 slots available for bidding. All 10 franchises have retained 173 players ahead of the new season, leaving room for 77 more additions.

While seasoned T20 performers like Andre Russell, Glenn Maxwell, and David Miller remain eligible for selection, several well-known players will not be able to enter the mini auction - even if they wish to.

BCCI’s New Rules

Ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction, BCCI implemented two important regulatory changes:

Mandatory Registration for Foreign Players

Every overseas cricketer must register for the mega auction. If a player fails to register, he automatically becomes ineligible for the following season’s auction.

Two-Year Ban for Withdrawals After Being Bought

Any player who withdraws from the tournament after being purchased at the auction will face a two-year ban from both the auction process and participation in the IPL.

Three Players Barred from the IPL 2026 Auction

Ben Stokes

England’s Test captain Ben Stokes chose not to register for last year’s mega auction, citing workload management and a desire to focus on his England career. As a result, he is now barred from entering IPL 2026 mini auction.

Harry Brook

Harry Brook withdrew from IPL 2024 due to a family bereavement. After being picked up by Delhi Capitals for ₹6.25 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction, he again pulled out to concentrate on his international commitments. Under BCCI’s new rules, Brook is therefore ineligible for this year’s auction.

Jason Roy

Jason Roy, a long-time explosive opener for England, also withdrew from IPL 2024 citing personal reasons and did not register for the 2025 mega auction. His absence from the registration list last year now rules him out of the IPL 2026 mini auction.

