'Mummy Kasam Ek Hi Cap Hai': KKR Rising Star's Hilarious Exchange Goes Viral - WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kolkata Knight Riders' Angkrish Raghuvanshi humorously refused fan's cap request.

Raghuvanshi told fan, 'I swear on my mother, one cap'.

Viral video shows Raghuvanshi's candid, funny fan interaction.

Rising star Raghuvanshi praised for grounded nature and humor.

IPL 2026: Cricket players are often shielded by security cordons and professional formality, a candid moment involving Kolkata Knight Riders’ rising star Angkrish Raghuvanshi has provided a refreshing dose of humanity. A video circulating on social media shows the young batter engaging in a witty back-and-forth with a fan that has left the internet in splits.

The incident occurred as Raghuvanshi was making his way toward the team bus following a training session. As is customary at IPL venues, a large group of supporters had gathered to catch a glimpse of their local heroes, with many pleading for autographs or personal memorabilia.

A Reluctant Souvenir Hunter

One particularly persistent fan was heard repeatedly asking the nineteen-year-old for his training cap. While most players typically offer a polite wave or a brief apology when they cannot fulfil such requests, Raghuvanshi chose a far more relatable approach.

Turning to the fan with a genuine smile, he replied in Hindi, "Mummy kasam, ek hi cap hai," which translates to "I swear on my mother, I only have this one cap."

WATCH VIDEO

🎙️FAN ASKED ANGKRISH RAGHUVANSHI FOR HIS KKR CAP & HE GAVE A HILARIOUS RESPONSE :



🗣️ Bhai, cap mujhe ek hi milta hai. Main paida thodi na kar dunga cap. Mummy kasam, ek hi cap hai. pic.twitter.com/vVVSaHTf4y — KKR Karavan (@KkrKaravan) April 13, 2026

The raw honesty of the response, delivered with the characteristic charm of a Mumbai teenager, immediately defused the situation.

Instead of disappointment, the crowd erupted in laughter, appreciating the youngster's blunt refusal. The clip has since gone viral, with fans praising Raghuvanshi for his grounded nature and his ability to handle the pressure of fame with natural humour.

The Rise of a New Knight

Raghuvanshi has quickly become a fan favourite not just for his personality but for his fearless strokeplay on the field. Having made a significant impact in his debut season, he has established himself as a vital cog in the Kolkata middle order.

His composure under the bright lights of the IPL mirrors the confidence he showed during the exchange at the stadium gates.

For the Kolkata Knight Riders, such interactions serve as a testament to the strong bond between the players and their loyal fanbase.

As the team continues its march toward the playoffs, it is these small, unscripted moments that often define the spirit of the tournament. Raghuvanshi may have kept his cap, but he certainly won over a few more hearts in the process.



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