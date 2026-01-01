IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians' Pick Sets Stadium Alight With Six Sixes - WATCH

Mumbai Indians have received an encouraging boost ahead of IPL 2026 as one of their key acquisitions has grabbed headlines with a stunning batting display. The player in whom MI invested heavily has set the stage on fire with his power-hitting, raising excitement among fans and strengthening hopes of a strong finish in the upcoming season.

The player in focus is 27-year-old West Indies batter Sherfane Rutherford, who is currently in sensational form in the SA20 League in South Africa.

Rutherford's Six-Sixes Blitz

Sherfane Rutherford recently produced a breathtaking knock in the SA20 while playing for Pretoria Capitals against MI Cape Town, a franchise linked to Mumbai Indians. He remained unbeaten on 47 off just 15 balls, smashing six towering sixes in a brutal display of power.

Capitals Register Dominant Win

The match, the 8th fixture of SA20, saw Pretoria Capitals post a massive 220/5 in their 20 overs, largely thanks to Rutherford’s late onslaught. In reply, MI Cape Town were bundled out for 135, handing Pretoria Capitals a commanding 85-run victory.

Mumbai Indians' Smart Move

Mumbai Indians secured Sherfane Rutherford for the IPL 2026 season by trading him from Gujarat Titans for ₹2.6 crore, retaining his existing contract value. Known for his aggressive style, Rutherford adds firepower to MI’s middle order - an area crucial for late-innings acceleration.

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians, led by Hardik Pandya, will once again aim for the title, and Rutherford’s current form could prove to be a major asset.

With performances like these, Sherfane Rutherford has already begun justifying Mumbai Indians’ faith - well before IPL 2026 even begins.

