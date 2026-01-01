IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians' Pick Sets Stadium Alight With Six Sixes - WATCH
The player in focus is 27-year-old West Indies batter Sherfane Rutherford, who is currently in sensational form in the SA20 League in South Africa.
Mumbai Indians have received an encouraging boost ahead of IPL 2026 as one of their key acquisitions has grabbed headlines with a stunning batting display. The player in whom MI invested heavily has set the stage on fire with his power-hitting, raising excitement among fans and strengthening hopes of a strong finish in the upcoming season.
Rutherford's Six-Sixes Blitz
Sherfane Rutherford recently produced a breathtaking knock in the SA20 while playing for Pretoria Capitals against MI Cape Town, a franchise linked to Mumbai Indians. He remained unbeaten on 47 off just 15 balls, smashing six towering sixes in a brutal display of power.
Ending 2025 with a plot twist 🎭 Rutherford providing the Switch Game Changer. 🎆#BetwaySA20 #MICTvPC #WelcomeToIncredible pic.twitter.com/Y0l6HOGpQ5— Betway SA20 (@SA20_League) December 31, 2025
Capitals Register Dominant Win
The match, the 8th fixture of SA20, saw Pretoria Capitals post a massive 220/5 in their 20 overs, largely thanks to Rutherford’s late onslaught. In reply, MI Cape Town were bundled out for 135, handing Pretoria Capitals a commanding 85-run victory.
Mumbai Indians' Smart Move
Mumbai Indians secured Sherfane Rutherford for the IPL 2026 season by trading him from Gujarat Titans for ₹2.6 crore, retaining his existing contract value. Known for his aggressive style, Rutherford adds firepower to MI’s middle order - an area crucial for late-innings acceleration.
Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians, led by Hardik Pandya, will once again aim for the title, and Rutherford’s current form could prove to be a major asset.
With performances like these, Sherfane Rutherford has already begun justifying Mumbai Indians’ faith - well before IPL 2026 even begins.
