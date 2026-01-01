Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026: Mumbai Indians' Pick Sets Stadium Alight With Six Sixes - WATCH

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians' Pick Sets Stadium Alight With Six Sixes - WATCH

The player in focus is 27-year-old West Indies batter Sherfane Rutherford, who is currently in sensational form in the SA20 League in South Africa.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 01 Jan 2026 03:39 PM (IST)

Mumbai Indians have received an encouraging boost ahead of IPL 2026 as one of their key acquisitions has grabbed headlines with a stunning batting display. The player in whom MI invested heavily has set the stage on fire with his power-hitting, raising excitement among fans and strengthening hopes of a strong finish in the upcoming season.

The player in focus is 27-year-old West Indies batter Sherfane Rutherford, who is currently in sensational form in the SA20 League in South Africa.

Rutherford's Six-Sixes Blitz

Sherfane Rutherford recently produced a breathtaking knock in the SA20 while playing for Pretoria Capitals against MI Cape Town, a franchise linked to Mumbai Indians. He remained unbeaten on 47 off just 15 balls, smashing six towering sixes in a brutal display of power.

Watch Video

Capitals Register Dominant Win

The match, the 8th fixture of SA20, saw Pretoria Capitals post a massive 220/5 in their 20 overs, largely thanks to Rutherford’s late onslaught. In reply, MI Cape Town were bundled out for 135, handing Pretoria Capitals a commanding 85-run victory.

Mumbai Indians' Smart Move

Mumbai Indians secured Sherfane Rutherford for the IPL 2026 season by trading him from Gujarat Titans for ₹2.6 crore, retaining his existing contract value. Known for his aggressive style, Rutherford adds firepower to MI’s middle order - an area crucial for late-innings acceleration.

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians, led by Hardik Pandya, will once again aim for the title, and Rutherford’s current form could prove to be a major asset.

With performances like these, Sherfane Rutherford has already begun justifying Mumbai Indians’ faith - well before IPL 2026 even begins.

Also on ABP Live | ABP Live Off The Field: Heartbreak For Cricket Icon As His 13-Year-Old Brother Passes Away

Also on ABP Live | 1983 World Cup Winner Calls Out Agarkar, Gambhir For Ignoring Sarfaraz Khan

Related Video

Breaking: Row Over SRK Buying Bangladeshi Player Amid Hindu Rights Anger

Published at : 01 Jan 2026 03:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sherfane Rutherford Mumbai Indians MI IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Several Killed After Explosion At Switzerland's Luxury Ski Resort Crans-Montana
Several Killed After Explosion At Switzerland's Luxury Ski Resort Crans-Montana
World
Zohran Mamdani Takes Oath As New York City Mayor On Quran, Makes History As First Muslim Leader :WATCH
Zohran Mamdani Takes Oath As New York City Mayor On Quran, Makes History As First Muslim Leader
World
Pakistan Issues Veiled Threat To India On New Year; Army Chief Warns Of ‘Decisive Response’
Pakistan Issues Veiled Threat To India On New Year; Army Chief Warns Of ‘Decisive Response’
Cricket
No Bangladeshi Cricketers In IPL 2026? BCCI Clarifies Its Stand
No Bangladeshi Cricketers In IPL 2026? BCCI Clarifies Its Stand
Advertisement

Videos

Astrology Forecast 2026: Astrology Forecast Flags Health, Power Challenges for Trump in 2026s
Breaking News: Indore Water Contamination Tragedy, Seven Dead, Minister’s Remarks Spark Outrage
Breaking: Row Over SRK Buying Bangladeshi Player Amid Hindu Rights Anger
New Year 2026: India Welcomes New Year 2026 with Celebrations, Sunrise Rituals and Devotion
Bengal Assembly: Amit Shah Gives BJP Leaders Winning Mantra for Bengal 2026 Elections
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
When A Language Loses Its House: The Maithili Akademi’s Unsettling Silence
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget