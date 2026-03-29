Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Set World-Record! Becomes First Franchise To Achieve This Milestone

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Set World-Record! Becomes First Franchise To Achieve This Milestone

IPL 2026: MI vs KKR - 300 and counting! Mumbai Indians have scripted a world record by becoming the first franchise to reach the 300-match mark in T20 cricket tonight.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 29 Mar 2026 04:40 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

IPL 2026: MI vs KKR - Mumbai Indians (MI) will play against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium today. It isn't just another season opener for Mumbai Indians (MI), it is a date with history. As Hardik Pandya leads the five-time champions onto the field, the franchise has officially become the first-ever T20 franchise in the world to play 300 matches. This landmark achievement cements MI’s status as a global sporting powerhouse, placing them in an elite bracket previously occupied only by national sides and legacy county teams.

A Global Landmark: Joining the 300-Club

By taking the field tonight, Mumbai Indians have joined a rarefied list of teams that have crossed the triple-century mark in the shortest format. MI is only the third team in T20 history to reach this milestone, trailing only the Pakistan national team (303 matches) and the English county side Somerset (303 matches), as per a report by TOI.

However, the Mumbai Indians are the world's first franchise to achieve this milestone, which labels them as the first T20 franchise to hit the 300-match mark.

T20 Teams with Most Matches (as of March 29, 2026):

Pakistan: 303

Somerset: 303

Mumbai Indians: 300* (First Franchise)

Hampshire: 296

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 287

Legacy of Rohit And His Paltan

From the early days led by Sachin Tendulkar in 2008 to the golden era under Rohit Sharma, MI's journey to 300 has been defined by dramatic finishes and world-class talent. Rohit, who holds the record for most IPL sixes by an Indian (300+), remains the heartbeat of the side even as leadership transitions to Pandya.

Hardik Pandya, who holds the team's reins currently, will look to cement his position as Captain at the Mumbai Indians, the franchise that has seen greats like Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma as their skipper.

As the Wankhede roar reaches a crescendo tonight, the 300th match serves as a reminder that MI doesn't just play the game, they define the format's evolution.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What significant milestone has the Mumbai Indians achieved in their match against KKR?

Mumbai Indians have officially become the first T20 franchise in the world to play 300 matches, marking a historic achievement.

Which other teams have played 300 or more T20 matches?

Besides Mumbai Indians, the Pakistan national team and Somerset have also played over 300 T20 matches.

Who are some of the notable leaders in Mumbai Indians' history?

The franchise has seen leadership from Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, and currently Hardik Pandya.

What record does Rohit Sharma hold for Mumbai Indians?

Rohit Sharma holds the record for the most IPL sixes by an Indian player, with over 300 sixes.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 29 Mar 2026 04:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
BCCI MI Vs KKR Live IPL 2026 MI Vs KKR Mumbai Indians World Record
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Set World-Record! Becomes First Franchise To Achieve This Milestone
IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Set World-Record! Becomes First Franchise To Achieve This Milestone
IPL
Sunil Gavaskar Raises Alarm Over IPL Withdrawals, Urges Tougher Punishment
Sunil Gavaskar Raises Alarm Over IPL Withdrawals, Urges Tougher Punishment
IPL
IPL 2026: KKR’s ₹64 Crore Crisis? 4 Stars Ruled Out Ahead Of MI vs KKR Match Today
IPL 2026: KKR’s ₹64 Crore Crisis? 4 Stars Ruled Out Ahead Of MI vs KKR Match Today
IPL
When Did Mumbai Indians Last Win Their IPL Opener? Shocking Stat Revealed
When Did Mumbai Indians Last Win Their IPL Opener? Shocking Stat Revealed
Advertisement

Videos

Anti-War Wave: Iran Strikes Dimona as Global Protests Surge Against Escalating War
Tactical Shift: Trump Faces Tough Choices as War Pressure Mounts, US Signals Ground Offensive
War Alert: Israel Strikes Tehran as US Deploys USS Tripoli, War Enters Critical Phase
Breaking News: Middle East War Escalates Around Nuclear Targets, Global Concerns Rise
Alliance Strain: US–Israel Rift Debate Grows Amid Claims of Miscalculation in Iran War
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
After SIR, A New Electoral Threat Emerges For Mamata: The Erosion Of Women Voters
Opinion
Embed widget