IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Set World-Record! Becomes First Franchise To Achieve This Milestone

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IPL 2026: MI vs KKR - Mumbai Indians (MI) will play against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium today. It isn't just another season opener for Mumbai Indians (MI), it is a date with history. As Hardik Pandya leads the five-time champions onto the field, the franchise has officially become the first-ever T20 franchise in the world to play 300 matches. This landmark achievement cements MI’s status as a global sporting powerhouse, placing them in an elite bracket previously occupied only by national sides and legacy county teams.

A Global Landmark: Joining the 300-Club

By taking the field tonight, Mumbai Indians have joined a rarefied list of teams that have crossed the triple-century mark in the shortest format. MI is only the third team in T20 history to reach this milestone, trailing only the Pakistan national team (303 matches) and the English county side Somerset (303 matches), as per a report by TOI.

However, the Mumbai Indians are the world's first franchise to achieve this milestone, which labels them as the first T20 franchise to hit the 300-match mark.

T20 Teams with Most Matches (as of March 29, 2026):

Pakistan: 303

Somerset: 303

Mumbai Indians: 300* (First Franchise)

Hampshire: 296

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 287

Legacy of Rohit And His Paltan

From the early days led by Sachin Tendulkar in 2008 to the golden era under Rohit Sharma, MI's journey to 300 has been defined by dramatic finishes and world-class talent. Rohit, who holds the record for most IPL sixes by an Indian (300+), remains the heartbeat of the side even as leadership transitions to Pandya.



Hardik Pandya, who holds the team's reins currently, will look to cement his position as Captain at the Mumbai Indians, the franchise that has seen greats like Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma as their skipper.

As the Wankhede roar reaches a crescendo tonight, the 300th match serves as a reminder that MI doesn't just play the game, they define the format's evolution.