WATCH: Mumbai Indians Fan’s Proposal Goes Terribly Wrong During MI vs KKR

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IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium delivered drama both on and off the field. While the "Hitman" was busy clearing the ropes, a nervous fan in the stands nearly struck out during the most important moment of his life.

The Proposal That Almost Fumbled

In a video circulating across social media, a Mumbai supporter took a gamble by dropping to one knee to propose to his girlfriend amidst the electric atmosphere. However, nerves seemed to get the better of him.

As he pulled out the ring, it slipped from his fingers and disappeared into the crowd. The section briefly descended into chaos as neighboring fans joined the frantic search. Fortunately, fellow spectators recovered the jewelry and handed it back, allowing the man to successfully complete the proposal, a moment KKR’s official handles even shared despite their tough day on the field.

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Rohit Sharma’s Classic Innings

While the stands saw a diamond nearly lost, Rohit Sharma was busy finding the fence. The former skipper rolled back the years with a blistering 78 off just 38 deliveries with 6 fours and 6 massive sixes.

A half-century in just 23 balls at a strike rate of 205. His explosive start completely dismantled the KKR bowling attack and set the stage for a comfortable 6-wicket win.

Shardul Thakur: The Game-Changer

Supporting the batting fireworks was a clinical bowling performance by Shardul Thakur, who earned the Player of the Match trophy. "Lord" Thakur proved his worth by picking up three massive wickets for 39 runs, including Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane, and the high-priced Cameron Green.

This victory is particularly sweet for the Mumbai faithful, as it marks the first time in 13 years that the franchise has won its opening match of an IPL season.