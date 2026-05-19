Mumbai Indians Face Wooden Spoon As Two Stars Including A 'Century Maker' Ruled Out

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mumbai Indians players Quinton de Kock and Raj Bawa ruled out.

De Kock injured his left wrist tendon; Bawa tore his right thumb ligament.

Both players are undergoing rehabilitation at home, with remote medical guidance.

Team seeks replacements amid leadership concerns and potential last-place finish.

The mathematically eliminated Mumbai Indians have suffered a secondary devastating blow to their pride following confirmation that key players Quinton de Kock and Raj Bawa are ruled out. Currently languishing in ninth position on the points table, the franchise must navigate their remaining dead-rubber fixtures with an increasingly depleted squad framework, according to an official team statement.

The Nature Of The Physical Setbacks

The experienced South African opening batsman sustained a severe tendon injury to his left wrist, prematurely ending a campaign that yielded an explosive century against Punjab Kings.

Concurrently, young domestic all-rounder Raj Angad Bawa suffered a painful ligament tear on his right thumb during the exact same previous competitive assignment against the northern franchise.

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Medical Rehabilitation Operations Commenced

The franchise confirmed that both individuals have officially departed the team hotel environment to undergo extensive physical rehabilitation programmes inside their respective family homes.

The resident medical department will continue providing remote structural guidance to ensure both athletes recover sufficiently ahead of their upcoming domestic and international commitments.

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Urgent Structural Replacements Sought

The team hierarchy is currently reviewing potential domestic and overseas options to fill the sudden vacancies, promising official squad announcements prior to their next match.

The management faces a race against time to integrate fresh personnel before encountering high-flying Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday evening under the floodlights.

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Leadership Concerns Cloud Next Assignments

The ongoing absence of permanent captain Hardik Pandya has further compounded the deep structural anxieties within the highly decorated five-time champion dressing room.

The premier all-rounder has remained entirely unavailable for the previous three competitive matches after succumbing to severe, restrictive muscular back spasms during training.

The Threat Of The Wooden Spoon

The regional heavyweights face the highly embarrassing prospect of finishing the tournament cycle as the bottom-placed outfit after suffering eight losses from twelve outings.

Following their imminent encounter against Kolkata, the team will conclude their highly turbulent campaign against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday evening.