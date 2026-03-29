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IPL 2026: MI vs KKR - The "Opening Game Curse" is finally over. In a night that will be remembered as a Wankhede classic, Mumbai Indians (MI) scripted history by chasing down a massive target of 221 to beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by six wickets. This victory marks MI's first win in an IPL season opener since 2012, ending a frustrating 13-season streak of Match 1 defeats.

The Rohit-Rickleton Show

Chasing 221, Mumbai Indians didn't just chase; they dominated. Rohit Sharma and South African debutant Ryan Rickelton turned the game into a highlight reel with a sensational 148-run opening partnership in just 11.5 overs.

Rohit Sharma (78 off 38): The former skipper was in vintage form, smashing his fastest-ever IPL fifty (23 balls). Along the way, he became only the fourth player to hit 50 fifty-plus scores in the IPL and broke Virat Kohli's record for most runs against a single opponent.

Ryan Rickelton (81 off 43): The wicketkeeper-batter matched Rohit stroke for stroke, clearing the ropes eight times. Although he was run out in an unusual manner, his knock ensured the required rate never became a threat.

KKR’s Massive Total: The Raghuvanshi Debut

Earlier, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane (67 off 40) and debutant Angkrish Raghuvanshi (51 off 29) had powered Kolkata to a formidable 220/4.

Finn Allen (37) and Rahane added 78 for the first wicket in quick time. Rinku Singh provided the final flourish with a quickfire 33*, but KKR's momentum was slightly checked in the middle overs by Shardul Thakur, who was the pick of the MI bowlers with 3/39.

Breaking the Wankhede Record

Tonight’s victory isn't just a win; it’s a statistical landmark. Mumbai Indians’ successful pursuit of 221 is now their highest successful run-chase in IPL history, surpassing the 219 they chased against CSK in 2021. It also stands as the highest successful chase ever recorded at the Wankhede Stadium in the IPL.

Match Summary:

KKR: 220/4 in 20 Overs (Rahane 67, Raghuvanshi 51; Thakur 3/39)

MI: 224/4 in 19.1 Overs (Rickelton 81, Rohit 78; Tyagi 1/43)

Result: Mumbai Indians won by 6 wickets (with 5 balls to spare)