Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026: Mumbai Indians End 14-Year Jinx With Record-Breaking Chase Against KKR

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians End 14-Year Jinx With Record-Breaking Chase Against KKR

IPL 2026: MI vs KKR - Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton power Mumbai Indians to their highest-ever IPL chase as MI beat KKR at the Wankhede for the first time on opening day since 2012.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 29 Mar 2026 11:35 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

IPL 2026: MI vs KKR - The "Opening Game Curse" is finally over. In a night that will be remembered as a Wankhede classic, Mumbai Indians (MI) scripted history by chasing down a massive target of 221 to beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by six wickets. This victory marks MI's first win in an IPL season opener since 2012, ending a frustrating 13-season streak of Match 1 defeats.

The Rohit-Rickleton Show

Chasing 221, Mumbai Indians didn't just chase; they dominated. Rohit Sharma and South African debutant Ryan Rickelton turned the game into a highlight reel with a sensational 148-run opening partnership in just 11.5 overs.

Rohit Sharma (78 off 38): The former skipper was in vintage form, smashing his fastest-ever IPL fifty (23 balls). Along the way, he became only the fourth player to hit 50 fifty-plus scores in the IPL and broke Virat Kohli's record for most runs against a single opponent.

Ryan Rickelton (81 off 43): The wicketkeeper-batter matched Rohit stroke for stroke, clearing the ropes eight times. Although he was run out in an unusual manner, his knock ensured the required rate never became a threat.

KKR’s Massive Total: The Raghuvanshi Debut

Earlier, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane (67 off 40) and debutant Angkrish Raghuvanshi (51 off 29) had powered Kolkata to a formidable 220/4.

Finn Allen (37) and Rahane added 78 for the first wicket in quick time. Rinku Singh provided the final flourish with a quickfire 33*, but KKR's momentum was slightly checked in the middle overs by Shardul Thakur, who was the pick of the MI bowlers with 3/39.

Breaking the Wankhede Record

Tonight’s victory isn't just a win; it’s a statistical landmark. Mumbai Indians’ successful pursuit of 221 is now their highest successful run-chase in IPL history, surpassing the 219 they chased against CSK in 2021. It also stands as the highest successful chase ever recorded at the Wankhede Stadium in the IPL.

Match Summary:

KKR: 220/4 in 20 Overs (Rahane 67, Raghuvanshi 51; Thakur 3/39)

MI: 224/4 in 19.1 Overs (Rickelton 81, Rohit 78; Tyagi 1/43)

Result: Mumbai Indians won by 6 wickets (with 5 balls to spare)

 

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Mumbai Indians break an opening game losing streak?

Yes, Mumbai Indians won their opening IPL game for the first time since 2012, ending a 13-season streak of opening match defeats.

What was the opening partnership for MI in this game?

Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton formed a sensational 148-run opening partnership for Mumbai Indians.

What was the highest successful run-chase at Wankhede Stadium?

Mumbai Indians' chase of 221 against KKR is the highest successful run-chase ever recorded at the Wankhede Stadium in the IPL.

Who were the top performers for KKR in this match?

Ajinkya Rahane scored 67 and debutant Angkrish Raghuvanshi scored 51 for KKR, powering them to 220/4.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 29 Mar 2026 11:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ajinkya Rahane BCCI ROHIT SHARMA MI Vs KKR Live Hardik Pandya IPL 2026 MI Vs KKR
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians End 14-Year Jinx With Record-Breaking Chase Against KKR
IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians End 14-Year Jinx With Record-Breaking Chase Against KKR
IPL
MI vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2026: Mumbai Cruises Past Target To Outclass Kolkata
MI vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2026: Mumbai Cruises Past Target To Outclass Kolkata
IPL
IPL 2026: MI vs KKR - Rohit Sharma Joins Virat Kohli In This Elite Half-Century Record List
IPL 2026: MI vs KKR - Rohit Sharma Joins Virat Kohli In This Elite Half-Century Record List
IPL
Watch: Rohit Sharma Drops A Sitter During MI vs KKR! Takes Away Chance Of A Wicket For Debutant
Watch: Rohit Sharma Drops A Sitter During MI vs KKR! Takes Away Chance Of A Wicket For Debutant
Advertisement

Videos

Anti-War Wave: Iran Strikes Dimona as Global Protests Surge Against Escalating War
Tactical Shift: Trump Faces Tough Choices as War Pressure Mounts, US Signals Ground Offensive
War Alert: Israel Strikes Tehran as US Deploys USS Tripoli, War Enters Critical Phase
Breaking News: Middle East War Escalates Around Nuclear Targets, Global Concerns Rise
Alliance Strain: US–Israel Rift Debate Grows Amid Claims of Miscalculation in Iran War
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
After SIR, A New Electoral Threat Emerges For Mamata: The Erosion Of Women Voters
Opinion
Embed widget