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HomeSportsIPLWATCH: Mukul Choudhary’s Last-Over Heroics Power LSG Past KKR In IPL 2026

WATCH: Mukul Choudhary’s Last-Over Heroics Power LSG Past KKR In IPL 2026

Check out the last over drama between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants as Mukul Choudhary's seals a historic win in IPL 2026.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 10 Apr 2026 10:35 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mukul Choudhary led LSG to victory with a stunning chase.
  • He secured the win with 2 sixes and a single in last over.
  • Choudhary impressed with attacking T20 domestic performances.

Mukul Choudhary IPL 2026 Heroics: The Indian Premier League churned out another blockbuster clash when the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) took on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Eden Gardens. Batting first, the home side posted a competent 182-run target on the board, just losing 4 wickets. When it came to the chase, Lucknow had a decent start, but then lost wickets in heaps. Down 7 wickets near the end, it seemed all over, but that was when 21-year old Mukul Choudhary stepped up. He struck rapid fours and sixes, dragging the match down to the wire. 

With 14 needed off the final over, Choudhary held his nerve, launching two sixes before sealing the win with a scrambled single to script history. Check it out:

Mukul Choudhary: A Brief On The LSG Star

LSG invested Rs 2.6 crore to secure Mukul Choudhary at the IPL 2026 auction, a move that reflected the franchise’s confidence in his abilities as a finisher.

The Rajasthan domestic player has featured in three matches so far this season. While his first two appearances were underwhelming (scoring 14 and 2), he made a strong statement against KKR, finally living up to the expectations placed on him.

Choudhary has built a reputation for his attacking mindset, particularly in the T20 format. His rise gained momentum during the 2025-26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he impressed with 173 runs in five innings, striking at a remarkable rate of 198.85.

He began his T20 career in October 2023 against Jharkhand, opening the batting and scoring 35. Since then, he has compiled 226 runs from seven matches at an average of 37.66, with an unbeaten 62 as his highest score.

In red-ball cricket, Choudhary made his first-class debut against Chhattisgarh in January 2023. He has featured in four matches in the format, registering 103 runs, with 45 being his best score.

His performances in domestic cricket drew attention from IPL franchises, leading to a bidding battle between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals (RR) before LSG eventually secured his services.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Mukul Choudhary?

Mukul Choudhary is a 21-year-old Rajasthan domestic player for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). He is known for his attacking batting style, especially in T20 cricket.

How much did LSG pay for Mukul Choudhary?

LSG acquired Mukul Choudhary for Rs 2.6 crore at the IPL 2026 auction, demonstrating their belief in his finishing abilities.

What was Mukul Choudhary's performance against KKR?

Against KKR, Choudhary played a match-winning innings, scoring the required runs with sixes and a single to secure a victory for LSG.

What is Mukul Choudhary's T20 career highlight before the IPL?

His performances in the 2025-26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy were a highlight, where he scored 173 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 198.85.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Apr 2026 10:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
KKR IPL LSG Mukul Choudhary
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