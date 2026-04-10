Mukul Choudhary is a 21-year-old Rajasthan domestic player for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). He is known for his attacking batting style, especially in T20 cricket.
WATCH: Mukul Choudhary’s Last-Over Heroics Power LSG Past KKR In IPL 2026
Check out the last over drama between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants as Mukul Choudhary's seals a historic win in IPL 2026.
- Mukul Choudhary led LSG to victory with a stunning chase.
- He secured the win with 2 sixes and a single in last over.
- Choudhary impressed with attacking T20 domestic performances.
Mukul Choudhary IPL 2026 Heroics: The Indian Premier League churned out another blockbuster clash when the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) took on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Eden Gardens. Batting first, the home side posted a competent 182-run target on the board, just losing 4 wickets. When it came to the chase, Lucknow had a decent start, but then lost wickets in heaps. Down 7 wickets near the end, it seemed all over, but that was when 21-year old Mukul Choudhary stepped up. He struck rapid fours and sixes, dragging the match down to the wire.
With 14 needed off the final over, Choudhary held his nerve, launching two sixes before sealing the win with a scrambled single to script history. Check it out:
🎥 Watching a 𝙁𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙈𝙖𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙘𝙡𝙖𝙨𝙨 right from the best seats in the house! 🤌— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 10, 2026
Mighty Mukul, take a bow 🫡#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #KKRvLSG | @LucknowIPL pic.twitter.com/yt3HRTtutL
Mukul Choudhary: A Brief On The LSG Star
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who is Mukul Choudhary?
How much did LSG pay for Mukul Choudhary?
LSG acquired Mukul Choudhary for Rs 2.6 crore at the IPL 2026 auction, demonstrating their belief in his finishing abilities.
What was Mukul Choudhary's performance against KKR?
Against KKR, Choudhary played a match-winning innings, scoring the required runs with sixes and a single to secure a victory for LSG.
What is Mukul Choudhary's T20 career highlight before the IPL?
His performances in the 2025-26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy were a highlight, where he scored 173 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 198.85.