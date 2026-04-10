WATCH: Mukul Choudhary’s Last-Over Heroics Power LSG Past KKR In IPL 2026

LSG invested Rs 2.6 crore to secure Mukul Choudhary at the IPL 2026 auction, a move that reflected the franchise’s confidence in his abilities as a finisher.

The Rajasthan domestic player has featured in three matches so far this season. While his first two appearances were underwhelming (scoring 14 and 2), he made a strong statement against KKR, finally living up to the expectations placed on him.

Choudhary has built a reputation for his attacking mindset, particularly in the T20 format. His rise gained momentum during the 2025-26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he impressed with 173 runs in five innings, striking at a remarkable rate of 198.85.

He began his T20 career in October 2023 against Jharkhand, opening the batting and scoring 35. Since then, he has compiled 226 runs from seven matches at an average of 37.66, with an unbeaten 62 as his highest score.

In red-ball cricket, Choudhary made his first-class debut against Chhattisgarh in January 2023. He has featured in four matches in the format, registering 103 runs, with 45 being his best score.

His performances in domestic cricket drew attention from IPL franchises, leading to a bidding battle between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals (RR) before LSG eventually secured his services.