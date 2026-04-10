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HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026: Mukul Choudhary Opens Up On Match-Winning Knock Against KKR

IPL 2026: Mukul Choudhary Opens Up On Match-Winning Knock Against KKR

Pursuing a target of 182, LSG found themselves under late pressure before Choudhary kept his composure and shifted momentum with bold strokeplay.

By : IANS | Updated at : 10 Apr 2026 11:33 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mukul Choudhary's focus on batting till the end secured LSG a thrilling win.
  • He played a match-winning inning with fearless hitting and sixes.
  • Choudhary expressed personal satisfaction and detailed his cricketing journey.

Kolkata: Mukul Choudhary said his only focus during the chase was to stay till the end, a plan that ultimately helped Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pull off a thrilling last-ball win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 15th match played at Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Chasing 182, LSG were under pressure in the final overs, but Choudhary held his nerve and turned the game around with fearless hitting. He smashed crucial sixes in the closing stages, including two in the final over, to take his team over the line.

“My aim was to bat till the last and see what happens. It was only my second match. God has given me this opportunity; there can be pressure, but it is also an opportunity to make a name for myself,” Choudhary said after being named Player of the Match for his unbeaten 54 off 27 balls.

Choudhary also reflected on his journey into cricket. “My journey started when my father was not even married; he dreamed that his son would play cricket. I started at the age group level, but there were no good academies in Sikkim. I played matches in Delhi and Guragaon, and that helped me,” he said. “When I was playing against U19 versus UP, it was a low-scoring game, and I made a contribution, so he knew then that I would make it big,” he added,

The youngster highlighted his natural attacking approach. “Even I liked the first six; I had not scored a single six in two games, so the first one was special. In my mind, I knew one out of the four balls would be in the slot, and I was just waiting for it,” he said.

“From younger days, I like hitting sixes and not playing along the ground,” Choudhary added, underlining the aggressive mindset that powered LSG to victory.

LSG captain Pant was full of praise for the youngster’s performance. “When we see him in the nets, when you see someone, you can see that.. When you do it in the match, I have no words to describe it. But what a fantastic effort,” he said.

Pant also highlighted the importance of backing players. “One thing I make sure of is the trust, as a captain and the management, having trust plays a big role. Definitely, it is the character, every match someone is putting their hand, something is building for sure, we don't want to talk too much, but something good is cooking,” he added.

Meanwhile, LSG registered their second win after defeating KKR. They will next face the Gujarat Titans on Sunday at their home ground, Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was Mukul Choudhary's main focus during the chase?

Mukul Choudhary's primary focus was to stay at the crease until the end of the innings to give his team a chance for victory.

How did Mukul Choudhary contribute to LSG's win?

Choudhary played a match-winning knock of 54 off 27 balls, including crucial sixes in the final overs, to secure a thrilling last-ball victory.

What is Mukul Choudhary's batting style?

Choudhary prefers an attacking style, enjoying hitting sixes rather than playing along the ground, which was evident in his fearless hitting.

What did LSG captain Pant say about Choudhary's performance?

Pant praised Choudhary's fantastic effort, stating he had no words to describe such a performance in a match, especially after seeing his potential in the nets.

Published at : 10 Apr 2026 11:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
KKR IPL LSG Mukul Choudhary
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