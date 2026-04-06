MS Dhoni Will Play On April 11 Against DC? Massive Update On Legend’s Fitness Test

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IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Latest Injury Update - The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) may be on the verge of receiving their biggest boost of the season. Following three consecutive defeats in IPL 2026, the franchise is sweating on the availability of their greatest icon for the upcoming home fixture at Chepauk.

According to a report by Express Sports, MS Dhoni is set to undergo a crucial fitness test in the next couple of days. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter has missed the opening phase of the tournament due to a stubborn calf strain, leaving a visible void in the team's finishing power and tactical leadership.

Will MS Dhoni Pass the Test?

The upcoming assessment will determine if Dhoni is match-ready for the high-stakes encounter against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on 11 April. While the franchise has been cautious not to rush their 44-year-old superstar back into action, the urgency has increased after Chennai’s winless start to the campaign.

If Dhoni clears the medical evaluation, he is expected to slot straight back into the playing XI at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. Recent sightings of the former captain in the nets have already sent fans into a frenzy, with videos showing him participating in range-hitting sessions without any apparent discomfort.

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🚨 BIG UPDATE ON MS DHONI 🚨



- Dhoni is likely to have a fitness Test in next couple of days, if he passes it, he will play against Delhi at Chepauk. [Express Sports] pic.twitter.com/9q5q9yqK3u — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 6, 2026

Why Dhoni’s Return is Vital for CSK

The five-time champions have struggled to close out games in his absence. Despite Ruturaj Gaikwad leading the side, the "Dhoni factor" behind the stumps and his ability to settle nerves during crunch moments have been missed.

The Challenge: Pass a comprehensive fitness test in the next 48 hours.

The Target: Feature in the playing XI against Delhi at home.

The Impact: Provide much-needed experience to a fragile middle order.

A Double Boost for the CSK?

It is not just Dhoni who is nearing a comeback. As reported earlier, middle-order sensation Dewald Brevis is also in the final stages of his recovery from a side strain. Should both players pass their respective fitness tests, the Super Kings will head into the Delhi clash with a significantly strengthened line-up.

With the team currently anchored at the bottom of the points table, the return of "Thala" could be the spark needed to ignite their season in front of a loyal home crowd.