MS Dhoni has been recovering from a calf strain and is set to undergo a crucial fitness test in the next couple of days.
MS Dhoni Will Play On April 11 Against DC? Massive Update On Legend’s Fitness Test
IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Latest Injury Update - MS Dhoni is reportedly set for a fitness test as CSK looks to end their losing streak in IPL 2026.
IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Latest Injury Update - The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) may be on the verge of receiving their biggest boost of the season. Following three consecutive defeats in IPL 2026, the franchise is sweating on the availability of their greatest icon for the upcoming home fixture at Chepauk.
According to a report by Express Sports, MS Dhoni is set to undergo a crucial fitness test in the next couple of days. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter has missed the opening phase of the tournament due to a stubborn calf strain, leaving a visible void in the team's finishing power and tactical leadership.
Will MS Dhoni Pass the Test?
The upcoming assessment will determine if Dhoni is match-ready for the high-stakes encounter against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on 11 April. While the franchise has been cautious not to rush their 44-year-old superstar back into action, the urgency has increased after Chennai’s winless start to the campaign.
If Dhoni clears the medical evaluation, he is expected to slot straight back into the playing XI at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. Recent sightings of the former captain in the nets have already sent fans into a frenzy, with videos showing him participating in range-hitting sessions without any apparent discomfort.
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🚨 BIG UPDATE ON MS DHONI 🚨— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 6, 2026
- Dhoni is likely to have a fitness Test in next couple of days, if he passes it, he will play against Delhi at Chepauk. [Express Sports] pic.twitter.com/9q5q9yqK3u
Why Dhoni’s Return is Vital for CSK
The five-time champions have struggled to close out games in his absence. Despite Ruturaj Gaikwad leading the side, the "Dhoni factor" behind the stumps and his ability to settle nerves during crunch moments have been missed.
The Challenge: Pass a comprehensive fitness test in the next 48 hours.
The Target: Feature in the playing XI against Delhi at home.
The Impact: Provide much-needed experience to a fragile middle order.
A Double Boost for the CSK?
It is not just Dhoni who is nearing a comeback. As reported earlier, middle-order sensation Dewald Brevis is also in the final stages of his recovery from a side strain. Should both players pass their respective fitness tests, the Super Kings will head into the Delhi clash with a significantly strengthened line-up.
With the team currently anchored at the bottom of the points table, the return of "Thala" could be the spark needed to ignite their season in front of a loyal home crowd.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is MS Dhoni's current injury status?
When could MS Dhoni return to play for CSK?
If Dhoni passes his fitness test, he is expected to play in the upcoming home fixture against the Delhi Capitals on April 11th.
Why is MS Dhoni's return important for CSK?
His return is vital to provide tactical leadership, finishing power, and experience to a struggling middle order, especially after three consecutive defeats.
Is any other player nearing a comeback for CSK?
Yes, middle-order batsman Dewald Brevis is also in the final stages of recovery from a side strain and may return if he passes his fitness test.