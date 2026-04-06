Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLMS Dhoni Will Play On April 11 Against DC? Massive Update On Legend’s Fitness Test

MS Dhoni Will Play On April 11 Against DC? Massive Update On Legend’s Fitness Test

IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Latest Injury Update - MS Dhoni is reportedly set for a fitness test as CSK looks to end their losing streak in IPL 2026.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 01:33 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Latest Injury Update - The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) may be on the verge of receiving their biggest boost of the season. Following three consecutive defeats in IPL 2026, the franchise is sweating on the availability of their greatest icon for the upcoming home fixture at Chepauk.

According to a report by Express Sports, MS Dhoni is set to undergo a crucial fitness test in the next couple of days. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter has missed the opening phase of the tournament due to a stubborn calf strain, leaving a visible void in the team's finishing power and tactical leadership.

Will MS Dhoni Pass the Test?

The upcoming assessment will determine if Dhoni is match-ready for the high-stakes encounter against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on 11 April. While the franchise has been cautious not to rush their 44-year-old superstar back into action, the urgency has increased after Chennai’s winless start to the campaign.

If Dhoni clears the medical evaluation, he is expected to slot straight back into the playing XI at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. Recent sightings of the former captain in the nets have already sent fans into a frenzy, with videos showing him participating in range-hitting sessions without any apparent discomfort.

Watch Post

Why Dhoni’s Return is Vital for CSK

The five-time champions have struggled to close out games in his absence. Despite Ruturaj Gaikwad leading the side, the "Dhoni factor" behind the stumps and his ability to settle nerves during crunch moments have been missed.

The Challenge: Pass a comprehensive fitness test in the next 48 hours.

The Target: Feature in the playing XI against Delhi at home.

The Impact: Provide much-needed experience to a fragile middle order.

A Double Boost for the CSK?

It is not just Dhoni who is nearing a comeback. As reported earlier, middle-order sensation Dewald Brevis is also in the final stages of his recovery from a side strain. Should both players pass their respective fitness tests, the Super Kings will head into the Delhi clash with a significantly strengthened line-up.

With the team currently anchored at the bottom of the points table, the return of "Thala" could be the spark needed to ignite their season in front of a loyal home crowd.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is MS Dhoni's current injury status?

MS Dhoni has been recovering from a calf strain and is set to undergo a crucial fitness test in the next couple of days.

When could MS Dhoni return to play for CSK?

If Dhoni passes his fitness test, he is expected to play in the upcoming home fixture against the Delhi Capitals on April 11th.

Why is MS Dhoni's return important for CSK?

His return is vital to provide tactical leadership, finishing power, and experience to a struggling middle order, especially after three consecutive defeats.

Is any other player nearing a comeback for CSK?

Yes, middle-order batsman Dewald Brevis is also in the final stages of recovery from a side strain and may return if he passes his fitness test.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 06 Apr 2026 01:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
CSK MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 MS Dhoni Latest Injury Update
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
MS Dhoni Will Play On April 11 Against DC? Massive Update On Legend’s Fitness Test
MS Dhoni Will Play On April 11 Against DC? Massive Update On Legend’s Fitness Test
IPL
IPL 2026: KKR vs PBKS Head-To-Head, Playing 11 And Eden Gardens Pitch Report
IPL 2026: KKR vs PBKS Head-To-Head, Playing 11 And Eden Gardens Pitch Report
IPL
Kolkata Weather Update: Rain Forecast During KKR vs PBKS Match Hours
Kolkata Weather Update: Rain Forecast During KKR vs PBKS Match Hours
IPL
Watch: Virat Kohli's Hilarious Reaction To 'Kohli Ko Bowling Do' Chants
Watch: Virat Kohli's Hilarious Reaction To 'Kohli Ko Bowling Do' Chants
Advertisement

Videos

Israel Air Defense: Trump Offers Sanctions Relief for Nuclear Halt in New 15-Point Plan
US Bombers: Deep Underground Missile Bases & Rising War Costs Escalate Middle East Conflict
Iran Missile Attack: Iran Launches Massive Missile Wave, Targets Israel and Gulf
War Update: Reza Pahlavi’s Appeal Sparks Controversy Amid Trump’s Escalating Deadlines
Military Strategy: Trump’s Threat Timeline & Secret Rescue Strategy Reveal US War Tactics
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Is Raghav Chadha Joining PM Modi's Party? Decoding The Growing Rift With Kejriwal
Opinion
Embed widget