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HomeSportsIPLMS Dhoni Injury: CSK Icon Will Likely Miss 6 Games; Will Take Field On This Date

MS Dhoni Injury: CSK Icon Will Likely Miss 6 Games; Will Take Field On This Date

MS Dhoni Injury Update: MS Dhoni is set to miss at least two weeks of IPL 2026. Reports suggest a late April return as the crowd-puller of CSK is battling a calf strain.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 29 Mar 2026 03:17 PM (IST)
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MS Dhoni Injury Update: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans or as we call them "The Yellow Army"  have been dealt a significant blow just as the 2026 season kicks off. CSK has confirmed that their legendary stalwart, MS Dhoni, is set to miss the opening stages of the tournament due to a calf strain. At 44, the "Thala" of Chennai remains the league's biggest crowd-puller, but his physical battle to stay on the pitch continues to be the season's biggest talking point.

While Dhoni’s presence in the dugout is a massive morale booster, his on-field contributions have faced scrutiny as age and injury manage to catch up with the former captain.

When Will Dhoni Return? 

According to a report by the Times of India, a CSK source has claimed that Dhoni is only expected to make his comeback in late April. This timeline suggests that the veteran wicketkeeper-batter will miss at least six matches in the initial phase of IPL 2026.

The official word from the franchise earlier on Saturday confirmed the injury, stating that a calf strain has ruled him out for at least two weeks while he undergoes recovery. A CSK official further informed the publication that Dhoni has not traveled with the squad for their tournament opener against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati.

“It is definitely a big blow for us and we’ll have to deal with it. He is taking rest and we want him back as soon as possible,” a source told TOI.

The Fitness Struggle

This isn't the first time Dhoni’s fitness has dominated the headlines. After undergoing knee surgery following the 2023 season, Dhoni was seen batting as low as number 7 or 8 last year, primarily to limit his running between the wickets.

The alarm bells started ringing days ago when a viral video surfaced showing Dhoni limping during a CSK net session. While fans hoped it was a minor niggle, the official confirmation of the calf strain proves the star isn't at 100%. Given his limited mobility, speculation remains high on whether CSK will utilize him primarily as an Impact Player once he returns.

Life Without Thala: Who Fills the Void?

Despite the emotional weight of Dhoni's absence, the team management is prepared. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan had previously indicated that Sanju Samson is set to be the first-choice wicketkeeper for the franchise this season.

To bolster the lower-middle order in Dhoni’s absence, CSK has several high-value options:

Prrashant Veer: A ₹14.20 crore acquisition expected to provide finishing fireworks.

Karthik Sharma: Another heavy-hitting option to maintain the batting depth.

As the "Yellow Army" commences their campaign on March 30, let us see how the transition to a Dhoni-less XI affects the team's early momentum.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why will MS Dhoni miss the start of IPL 2026?

MS Dhoni is set to miss the opening stages of IPL 2026 due to a calf strain. He has been ruled out for at least two weeks for recovery.

When is MS Dhoni expected to return to play?

A CSK source suggests MS Dhoni is expected to make his comeback in late April. This means he will likely miss at least six matches.

Who will be the primary wicketkeeper for CSK in Dhoni's absence?

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan indicated that Sanju Samson is set to be the first-choice wicketkeeper for the franchise this season.

Has MS Dhoni traveled with the team for their opening match?

No, MS Dhoni has not traveled with the squad for their tournament opener against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Mar 2026 03:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
CSK MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings Chepauk CSK Squad MS Dhoni Injury Update IPL 2026
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