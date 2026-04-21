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HomeSportsIPLWATCH: MS Dhoni Back In Action! Hits The Nets For CSK Ahead Of MI Clash

WATCH: MS Dhoni Back In Action! Hits The Nets For CSK Ahead Of MI Clash

MS Dhoni trains for CSK ahead of IPL 2026 clash vs MI. Watch the veteran back in nets behind the stumps as Chennai look to revive their campaign.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 08:58 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • MS Dhoni seen training behind stumps after calf injury.
  • CSK faces struggles with player injuries this season.
  • Key players Khaleel Ahmed and Ayush Mhatre ruled out.

MS Dhoni IPL 2026 Training: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have had a rocky IPL 2026 campaign so far, managing just two wins from six games under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad. Their former skipper, MS Dhoni, has also been out of action since the beginning of the tournament due to calf strain, but is slowly making a comeback. Fresh footage uploaded by the franchise on social media shows the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman back in action behind the stumps in the nets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Check it out:

CSK's next match is against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday, April 23, 2026 from 7:30 PM onwards. Both sides, the joint-most successful teams in the IPL, have been struggling this season. 

CSK's IPL 2026 Injury Troubles

While on-field performance has been an area on concern for the five-time champion franchise, it is also worth noting that they have been marred with injuries this year.

Besides Dhoni, South African batsman Dewald Brevis, known for his striking prowess, missed some initial games because of injury. While he has recovered and joined the squad, two other players have been ruled out for the rest of the tournament.

Firstly, it was fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed, who sustained a right quadriceps injury. He had represented CSK in all of their games and was a key part of the bowling attack. 

Today, young batsman Ayush Mhatre, one of the side's top-scorers, was confirmed to be out for the rest of IPL 2026 due to a left hamstring injury. 

When Will Dhoni Play His First IPL 2026 Match?

MS Dhoni is on the road to recovery, but exactly when he will step out on the pitch is a mystery at this point. 

The upcoming fixture against MI is a huge game for the franchise, and so he might choose to step up, but that remains to be seen.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is MS Dhoni playing in IPL 2026?

MS Dhoni has been out of action due to a calf strain but is slowly making a comeback. Footage shows him training behind the stumps in the nets.

What is CSK's current IPL 2026 performance?

Chennai Super Kings have had a rocky IPL 2026 campaign, securing only two wins from six games so far.

Which CSK players are injured for IPL 2026?

Khaleel Ahmed (right quadriceps) and Ayush Mhatre (left hamstring) have been ruled out for the rest of the tournament due to injuries.

When is CSK's next match?

CSK's next match is against the Mumbai Indians on Thursday, April 23, 2026, starting at 7:30 PM.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Apr 2026 08:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
CSK Dhoni MI IPL
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