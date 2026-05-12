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HomeSportsIPLMost Fours In IPL 2026: KL Rahul Tops List, Only One Overseas Star In Top 10

Most Fours In IPL 2026: KL Rahul Tops List, Only One Overseas Star In Top 10

IPL 2026: KL Rahul leads the IPL 2026 chart for most fours, while only one overseas batter features in the top-10 boundary hitters this season.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 12 May 2026 05:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • KL Rahul leads IPL 2026 boundary charts with 50 fours.
  • Sanju Samson and Shubman Gill follow Rahul closely.
  • Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan among top Indian scorers.

IPL 2026: The race for the playoffs is heating up in IPL 2026, and alongside it, several batters have consistently impressed with their strokeplay. After 55 matches in the tournament, Delhi Capitals star KL Rahul currently leads the chart for the most boundaries this season. Interestingly, the top 10 list is heavily dominated by Indian players, with only one overseas batter making the cut.

From experienced campaigners like Virat Kohli and Sanju Samson to young stars such as Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Sai Sudharsan, Indian batters have controlled the scoring charts with aggressive and consistent performances throughout the season.

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KL Rahul Sits At The Top Of The Boundary Charts

KL Rahul has enjoyed a productive IPL 2026 campaign with Delhi Capitals and currently occupies the number one position for most fours this season. The stylish right hander has scored 477 runs in 12 innings while smashing 50 boundaries, making him the first batter this season to cross the 50-four mark.

Sanju Samson follows closely behind in second place. Playing for Chennai Super Kings this season, Samson has scored 430 runs in 11 innings and struck 45 fours. Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill is third on the list with 44 fours from 10 innings. Gill has also registered four half-centuries and accumulated 462 runs so far.

Sai Sudharsan shares the same number of fours as Gill. The Gujarat Titans opener has hit 44 boundaries in 11 innings and has been among the most consistent batters this season with one century and four fifties to his name.

Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma rounds out the top five with 43 fours. The attacking left-hander has already smashed one hundred and three fifties this season while maintaining an aggressive scoring rate.

READ MORE | IND vs AFG: Shubman Gill And Rishabh Pant Set To Play, One Key Player Could Rest

Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan And Youngsters Shine

Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh occupies the sixth spot with 42 fours in just 10 innings. He has already scored four half centuries and has played a key role at the top of the order for PBKS.

Virat Kohli remains Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s leading boundary hitter this season. The veteran batter has struck 42 fours in 11 innings and registered three fifties during the campaign.

Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan follows with 41 boundaries in 11 innings, while Rajasthan Royals youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi is ninth on the list with 38 fours. Notably, Vaibhav has also hammered 40 sixes this season, underlining his fearless approach.

The only overseas batter in the top 10 is Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Travis Head. The Australian star has also struck 38 fours in 11 innings to complete the elite list.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is currently leading the IPL 2026 boundary charts?

Delhi Capitals star KL Rahul is currently leading the chart for the most boundaries in IPL 2026 with 50 fours after 12 innings.

Which team has the most players in the top 10 boundary hitters list?

While the article highlights individual players, it doesn't explicitly state which team has the most players in the top 10 boundary hitters. However, multiple teams are represented.

Is the top 10 boundary hitters list dominated by Indian players?

Yes, the top 10 boundary hitters list is heavily dominated by Indian players, with only one overseas batter making the cut.

Who is the only overseas batter in the top 10 boundary hitters?

The only overseas batter in the top 10 is Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Travis Head, who has struck 38 fours in 11 innings.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 12 May 2026 05:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
KL Rahul Most Fours IPL 2026 SANJU SAMSON
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